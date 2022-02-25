‘Euphoria’ actor Chloe Cherry describes ‘surreal’ comments about her ‘big’ lips 

Season two of “Euphoria" introduced fans to plenty of new characters. One of those characters was Faye, a love interest played by Chloe Cherry, but rather than focusing on her dramatic storyline, some viewers fixated on the actor's physical appearance.

In a new interview with Variety, Cherry opened up about how much people have been talking about her appearance since the show premiered in January, specifically commenting on the size of her lips. Cherry said that it was "weird" how much people were fixated on her mouth.

“It feels unreal to have so many people say they love you on the show, it really does. At the same time, it’s crazy how many people talk about my lips being so big,” Cherry said.

Chloe Cherry opened up about how she felt about the comments about her lips. HBO Max

While Cherry said she's been enjoying the "positive responses" that her "fifteen minutes of fame" have provided, it's been "surreal" to see so much commentary on her physical appearance.

"It’s nuts because you have to realize that I got those lips at some point in my life and nobody reacted that way — at least not to my face," Cherry said. "So, it’s weird to see memes and stuff about it because these topics of conversation are on my body and I didn’t totally comprehend what the big deal was. I swear nobody in my life was like, 'Whoa, Chloe, those are insane.' I guess this is what happens when you’re now known on a much larger scale."

Before Cherry got her reoccurring role on "Euphoria," she worked in the adult film industry after moving to California at 18.

“What first drew me to the adult industry was the freedom and expression that it gave me after feeling so repressed for a long time,” Cherry explained.

The actor booked the role of Faye after director Sam Levinson reached out to her for an audition. Cherry was ecstatic, especially since she's been a fan of the show since season one.

"I was already following every single cast member and as we were shooting, I would notice that I already knew people’s names on the set even if they had really tiny parts because I had already been so into the show," Cherry said. "I thought it was so amazing — everything about it."

Cherry loved her character too. She described Faye's style "as this kind of girly, slutty bimbo, fairytale Y2K aesthetic."

Chloe Cherry appears as her character, Faye, in "Euphoria." / HBO Max

"I think it’s very cute!" she said. "It’s colorful and I love that style so much. I also really like the way Jules is dressed. I think that her outfits are funky and cool and kawaii."

The "Euphoria" season two finale is set to air on Feb. 27, and the show has already been renewed for a third season. Cherry said that if could write the script for the next season, she would make her character be better friends with Zendaya's character Rue.

"They’d vibe for sure," she said. "I think Faye has a story of addiction to tell as Rue does; even though it’s different, I think that they could learn something from each other. I also think Rue is a non-judgmental character, and I think that is all Faye needs. I think if they got closer, they would get along because they have these shared experiences and they are both chill girls in spite of it."

