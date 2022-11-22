Erin Napier posts throwback wedding photos to celebrate 14th anniversary with Ben

Ben and Erin Napier marked a special occasion just two days before Thanksgiving.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the “Home Town” renovation experts celebrated their wedding anniversary — and the festivities spilled over to Instagram, where Erin gave their fans and followers a gift in the form of vintage wedding photos.

The HGTV star shared three throwback photos from their nuptials — one showing her and Ben dancing in their finery, one giving a detailed glimpse of the back of Erin’s gorgeous wedding gown and another photo of the bride and groom standing alongside the officiant who married them.

"14 years ago today I got a new last name and my parents got another son," she wrote in the caption that accompanied the pics. "I am thankful every single day that God saw fit to make us a family, @scotsman.co."

And speaking of family, as Erin confirmed in the comments that followed the post, the pastor in that last photo was none other than Ben's dad, Wayne Napier.

This isn’t the first time this year that Erin has given her followers a peek at photos from the past.

Erin Napier shared this photo of Ben from their first Christmas together on her Instagram stories. @erinapier via Instagram

In August, she shared another set of throwbacks to her Instagram stories, including a photo of Ben from the first Christmas they shared.

"i had never seen a finer boy than this one," she wrote.

Related video: