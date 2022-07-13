Erin Napier posts throwback photo with husband Ben: 'You both get better with age'

Dreams are powerful stuff, y'all. And sometimes, you just want to share them with your friends. Or your Instagram followers.

So that's what "Home Town" co-host Erin Napier did, including a throwback picture of herself with husband and fellow "Home Town" host Ben Napier, on Tuesday! The two are sitting together and grinning in front of their fireplace, with Christmas stockings hanging on either side. A second photo features Ben in more recent times, with a much fuller beard.

The caption, though, has its own stream-of-consciousness feel, so buckle up!

"Y’all I had one of those dreams I could remember when I woke up and I’m going to write it down here so I don’t forget: it was 2022 but I was back at @jonescollege_ where @scotsman.co and I met, but I couldn’t find my life," she began.

She wrote about being a teenager in the dream, but in her head she was 36. She realized in the dream she only wanted Ben — a 21-year-old Ben from the picture, so they could become a family and create "Home Town" — and that's where the image came in.

"But if it’s 2022, I had missed it!" she added. "And I needed Ben in the second slide to find me and take me back to being 36 again. Woah. It was heavy. I woke up so thankful my babies were sleeping in their beds and 38 year old Ben was waking me up with a hug on his way to the gym."

Sounds like a classic anxiety dream to us! But totally understandable: The Napiers are riding a pretty busy time in their lives right now. They're the forces behind three HGTV shows (including "Home Town," there's "Home Town: Ben's Workshop" and "Home Town Takeover"); they've got two young kids (Helen, 4 and Mae, 1) and Erin published her first children's book in May. That's a lot for anyone's plate!

"Home Town" hosts Ben Napier and Erin Napier in New York in 2020. Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

And for the eagle-eyed fans out there, yep, you've probably seen this pic before: Erin posted it in late 2021, with a quote from the couple's memoir, "Make Something Good Today."

"I fell in love with Ben Napier because in college, I watched as he went to sit beside the person eating alone," Erin said in a recent Instagram story. "I needed him when I was younger. I married him because of his character in those kinds of situations. And a million other reasons."

Clearly, he's the man of her dreams.

Fans seemed to love the photo of the power couple, with one person writing: "You both get better with age."