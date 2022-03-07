Eric Stonestreet shares video of happy reunion with Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson may not be playing a married couple on "Modern Family" anymore, but it's clear they still adore each other.

The former co-stars reunited in New York City — and Stonestreet, 50, shared several videos and photos from the emotional meetup Monday in a gallery on Instagram.

"A meet cute two years in the making. Missed this guy a lot. Love you @jessetyler," he captioned it, adding the hashtag #nyc.

The first short clip shows the two actors grinning while embracing. "It's been two years," Stonestreet dramatically wails.

He followed that up with several snaps of the actors posing together on a city street. In one cute pic, Ferguson, 46, leans in to give his former TV hubby a sweet peck on the cheek.

In a final video, presumably shot from inside a car the pair were traveling in, Stonestreet can be heard yelling to pedestrians, "Hey, that's the red-headed guy from 'Modern Family'!"

Fans of the pair know the joke dates back at least to 2013 when Stonestreet yelled a similar phrase to embarrass Ferguson while he was sitting next to him in a car.

Stonestreet, left, and Ferguson played married couple Cam and Mitchell on "Modern Family." Eric McCandless / Disney General Entertainment

The pair's reunion made Ferguson so happy that he shared the video of him and Stonestreet hugging in his Instagram story. He also posted one of the reunion photos on Instagram and captioned it "huzzzbin."

"Modern Family" aired from September 2009 until April 2020 on ABC. Ferguson played Mitchell Pritchett, the husband of Stonestreet's character, Cameron Tucker. The couple were parents to a daughter named Lily, played by Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, and, later, a baby son named Rexford.

Of course, in real life, Stonestreet announced his engagement to girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer on Instagram in August 2021 after five years of dating.

“She said, ‘She’d have her people call my people,’” the actor joked in the caption of a gallery filled with photos of Schweitzer showing off her gorgeous ring.

Meanwhile, Ferguson has been married to lawyer Justin Mikita since 2013. The pair share a son, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita, who turns 2 in July.