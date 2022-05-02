'Encanto' stars join 'American Idol’ contestants for ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

OK, "We Don't Talk About Bruno," but on "American Idol," we sure sing about him!

Sunday night's episode of the reality competition series burst with color and song, kicking off with a joyous performance of the "Encanto" mega-hit tune as performed by the Top 10 contestants. And they were joined by some very special guest stars, too!

Standing in front of a set reminiscent of the all-important house featured in the Oscar-winning 2021 film, five contestants (all wearing eye-popping colors straight from the movie's palette) each took a portion of the breakout tune.

"Encanto." Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

But while they received lots of love for the audience, the crowd really broke into cheers when Adassa (the voice of Dolores in "Encanto") and Rhenzy Feliz (voice of Camilo) strode out on stage to pick up the song!

Adassa and Rhenzy Feliz from "Encanto" had all sorts of things to sing about when they took the stage to talk about "Bruno." Raymond Liu / ABC via Getty Images

After that, it was up to the remaining five contestants to pick up the second half of the song, making for a wonderfully dynamic performance that melded the aspiring stars with the pros.

It was all part of Disney Night on the show, with the judges also getting into the swing of things: Katy Perry dressed up as "The Little Mermaid's" Ariel, with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan helping her to the table. Alas, mermaids are not meant for chairs; Perry took a tumble not long after she was seated. (She's all right, folks.)

Disney Night on "American Idol" turned Katy Perry into Ariel of "The Little Mermaid," who got some assistance on stage from Luke Bryan (second from l.) and Lionel Richie (r.). Also pictured: Ryan Seacrest Raymond Liu / ABC via Getty Images

In the end, though, it was the final night for Emyrson Flora, Mike Parker and Lady K; the rest of the contestants now head into the Top 7.