Emmy Rossum, 36, explains playing mom to Tom Holland, 27, in new show

Emmy Rossum is detailing what it’s like playing Tom Holland’s mom, whose about 10 years younger than her, in their new show, “The Crowded Room.”

The 36-year-old explained to Entertainment Tonight that portraying a young mom to 27-year-old Holland, who is also an executive producer for the limited series, “makes sense” reading the script.

“Candy’s a super young mom, she’s almost a child in her own right when she becomes pregnant at age 16,” Rossum explained. “You watch as I age from 25 to 35, which is actually younger than I am now.”

Rossum said she "fell in love" with the relationship between mother-son duo Candy and Danny Sullivan, who is portrayed by Zachary Golinger in his younger years and Holland when he grows up.

“I was so taken with the series and really just loved all my scenes, especially with young Danny,” Rossum said of Golinger. “Our relationship was so beautiful and so I knew everything that we had that I had lost in the scenes with Tom. (It) was really fun.”

Tom Holland and Emmy Rossum arrive for the premiere of Apple TV+'s "The Crowded Room" at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on June 1, 2023. Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

The "Shameless" actor shares a 2-month old son and a 2-year-old daughter with husband and “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail. Rossum detailed what this role meant for her as a mother personally.

“Finding out during our last couple episodes that I was pregnant with my son, who was born 8 weeks ago, it brings up a lot about our imperfections as people, the unrealistic expectations that we place on ourselves, and how we are really just a product of our own upbringings,” she said. “I think the show has a lot to say about love and empathy and understanding of those who are different than we are.”

"The Crowded Room," which will be released June 9 on Apple TV+, is a 10-episode thriller following Sullivan, who is arrested for his involvement in a 1979 shooting in New York City. The series is told through a series of interview with interrogator Rya Goodwin, who is played by Amanda Seyfried.