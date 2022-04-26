Are Emma Hernan and Micah McDonald of 'Selling Sunset' together? She tells us

Chrishell and Jason. Tarek and Heather. Mary and Romain. "Selling Sunset" is populated by memorable couples. And we can potentially add Emma Hernan and Micah McDonald, a property developer, to that list.

Hernan and McDonald meet in season five of "Selling Sunset" when she visits a property he is developing in Beverly Hills, and have an immediate connection. "Little did I know that the developer is quite the eye candy himself," Hernan says on the show.

The duo bond over the things they have common, which goes beyond real estate and into the food and beverage industry. Hernan owns a vegan empanada company and McDonald owns a mezcal bar. In fact, Hernan's empanadas are a menu item at McDonald's restaurant, Sagrado Mezcaleria + Kitchen.

Her assessment of McDonald continues: “He’s good-looking, successful, I mean, we could go on all day. It’s the perfect little recipe for a f--boy,” she says.

Hernan checking out McDonald's finished house with Chrishell Stause. NBC

They later go on a business meeting, which sure looks like a date. From there, Hernan and McDonald's relationship seems to stall at a “flirtationship. At the end of the season, which was filmed in 2021, they resolve to work together again.

Speaking to TODAY, Hernan clarified where her relationship with McDonald stands today. Spoiler? She's single, but looking for love.

“Right now I’m single and dating. I’m open to a relationship ... I'm open to something moving a little bit more serious,” she said.

Hernan scoping out the view on McDonald's house with Chrishell Stause. NBC

She confirmed that she and McDonald are still in touch, but kept the specifics of their relationship vague. "Micah and I still talk and we have a great relationship. TBD what happens with that," she said.

Hernan added, "I don’t want to spill too much," which indicates there is something to be spilled.

Speaking to E!, Hernan said part of the reason their relationship hasn't progressed is distance. Until recently, McDonald commuted between Texas and L.A., though he recently moved to L.A. full time.

McDonald has yet to weigh in on his relationship with Hernan via interview or Instagram, but has posted about the house they worked on together during “Selling Sunset.”

If you're rooting for Hernan and McDonald to get together, you might have to wait until updates in a potential season six, or follow McDonald on Instagram. "Maybe season 6, there will be a label, a ring. Who knows?" she teased on Entertainment Tonight.

Speaking to TODAY, she added, “You never know what’s going to happen."