Less than a week after season five of "Selling Sunset" premiered, Emma Hernan is clearing up rumors about her alleged dating app match with Ben Affleck.

On the hit Netflix show, the Oppenheim Group real estate agent said that she matched with Affleck on Raya, an exclusive membership-based dating app known to attract celebrities and influencers, "right before" he got back together with Jennifer Lopez in 2021. The couple got engaged for the second time in 2022.

Hernan said his "opening line" on the app referenced their "Boston connection" (she grew up in Scituate, a coastal Massachusetts town; Affleck is from Cambridge, MA). According to Hernan, Affleck asked her out for coffee, but she never went.

“You could’ve foiled Bennifer!” Chrishell Stause said on the show.

Following headlines spurred by the episode, a representative for Affleck told TODAY that the actor has not been “an active member” on Raya for “several years." The statement does not explicitly deny Hernan's claims.

Emma Hernan in season five, episode five of "Selling Sunset." Netflix

During an appearance on E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Hernan addressed her match with Affleck. She said the confusion was the result of a “misconception" about the timeline.

"It was not recent," Hernan said. "This was 2019." In other words, they didn't match "right before" Affleck got back together with his fiancé, Jennifer Lopez, in 2021, as she previously stated.

"It was the smallest, most innocent thing and it blew up out of proportion," she said. "End of story."

Speaking to TODAY ahead of the season five premiere, Hernan said Affleck was "super, super sweet" during their conversation, but that they "never met up."

During her appearance on E!, Hernan revealed where her relationship with client property developer Micah McDonald stands. The two met while working together on a house, and later went on a date.

However, Hernan said that their relationship has yet to progress past the dinner date phase.

Emma Hernan and Micah McDonald in "Selling Sunset." NBC

“Everyone’s like, ‘Ooo, he’s a snack.’ I didn’t get to enjoy the snack. He looks like a snack, but I haven’t enjoyed it. Let’s put that out there," Hernan said, laughing.

Hernan said distance got in the way of their bond: Until recently, McDonald had been traveling back-and-forth between L.A. and Texas. "We haven’t got to spend a ton of time together,” Hernan added.

However, the situation may be changing: Hernan revealed on E! that McDonald has moved to L.A. on a full-time basis.

When asked if there was hope for their relationship, Hernan responded that she and her client "get along great." Long story short, she said their relationship is still "TBD," or "to be determined." Perhaps it will be determined in season six, if the show is renewed.