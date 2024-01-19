Netflix just dropped some news that will have "Emily in Paris" fans saying, "Ooh la la."

The streaming service revealed Jan. 19 that Season Four of the Netflix show is in production, which means we're one step closer to finding out if Emily (Lily Collins) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) will ever get together.

Already counting the days 'til the series returns? Mais oui! Here's everything we know so far about Season Four.

When is 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 premiering?

A release date hasn't been announced, but the season — which was confirmed in January 2022 — is in production.

Collins posted a photo of herself posing with a script that read “Emily in Paris Episode 401.” From the photo, it looks like the cast hosted a table read for the episode on Jan. 17, 2024.

“Did someone say Saison Quatre?! Finally reunited with my @emilyinparis fam back in Paris and it feels so good. Although, I may need to brush up on my selfie skills for Emily’s sake…,” Collins captioned the post.

The official "Emily in Paris" Instagram page also posted the same photo and added the following caption: "Bonjour from Paris! Emily in Paris season 4 is now in production."

Collins replied with the following comment: "Yeasssss."

Which cast members are returning for Season 4?

Lily Collins as Emily and Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in "Emily in Paris." Netflix

Netflix hasn't said much about Season Four just yet, but we can assume that the following stars will be back since they played such a critical role in Season Three and all have unresolved storylines:

Lily Collins (Emily)

Lucas Bravo (Gabriel)

Lucien Laviscount (Alfie)

Ashley Park (Mindy)

Camille Razat (Camille)

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie)

Odds are likely that Park will return, but she recently revealed that she was hospitalized for several weeks over the holidays after a case of tonsillitis turned into "critical septic shock," which she says "infected and affected" several of her organs.

What have the cast and crew said about Season 4 of ‘Emily in Paris’?

In June, Collins filmed a video message with teaser about the upcoming season.

“So much happened that we just need answers to. Is Alfie still heartbroken? Will Gabriel get his Michelin star? Will Mindy and the band go to Eurovision? And what about Camille? Will Sylvie’s rekindled love last? And the question on all of our minds: Will Emily and Gabriel finally get together?” she said. “I wish I could tell you more, but you’ll just have to wait to find out.”

“What I can tell you is that we have more fun, more fashion, and of course, more drama in store for you all,” she said. “Emily’s gonna have to decide if everything she’s ever wanted is really what she needs. And while Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season. Don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday.”

How did Season 3 of 'Emily in Paris' end?

The third season of “Emily in Paris," which debuted on Netflix in December 2022, left us with lots of cliffhangers.

Emily's coworkers made some major moves. Sylvie and her husband rekindled their relationship, while Julien (Samuel Arnold) left us to believe that he's leaving Agence Grateau.

Elsewhere, Mindy called out her boyfriend Nico (Paul Forman) for lying to her about Emily. She also learned her song "Mon Soleil" was accepted into the Eurovision song contest.

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie in episode 303 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2022 Netflix

At Camille and Gabriel's surprise wedding, the bride called things off since she knows the groom had feelings for Emily. Afterwards, Alfie and Emily break up. But it won't be easy going for Emily and Gabriel: Sitting side-by-side with his American crush, Gabriel revealed that Camille is pregnant.

Mon dieu!