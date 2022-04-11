It looks like Emily Cooper’s love life will not get any less complicated when “Emily in Paris” returns for its third season.

On Sunday night, the cast of the hit Netflix series — Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat and new member Lucien Laviscount — joined creator Darren Star and executive producer Andrew Fleming for a PaleyFest panel on the Dolby Theatre stage in Hollywood.

(L-R) Darren Star, Lucien Laviscount, Camille Razat, Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo and Andrew Fleming attend PaleyFest LA for "Emily In Paris" at the Dolby Theatre. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic) Getty Images

The event marked the first time the group has all come together to talk about the beloved series in person. During the discussion, which was moderated by People’s Janine Rubenstein, Star revealed to the audience and a surprised Laviscount that his character Alfie would return to season three as a series regular.

The news almost brought Laviscount, who joined the show last season in a recurring role, to tears as the crowd applauded and cheered.

Laviscount’s increased presence on the show means that the love triangle between Emily, played by Collins, Gabriel, played by Bravo, and Alfie will continue next season. Throw Razat’s character, Cami, into the mix, and the situation is technically a love square.

Season two ended on a cliffhanger as Emily stood on a Parisian bridge and decided if she wanted to stay in the city of love, accept the new job that Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) offered her and pursue a relationship with Alfie. Before Emily could reveal her answer, the screen faded to black.

Fortunately, the streaming platform already confirmed that “Emily in Paris” will return for a third and fourth season.

“We’re filming season three during June,” Star shared before wondering if Laviscount would be available.

The actor excitedly replied, “I’m free!”

(L-R) "Emily in Paris" co-stars Camille Razat, Lily Collins and Ashley Park Getty Images

Since the new season hasn’t been filmed yet, the cast members primarily reflected on the success of “Emily in Paris” and what the show means to them.

Collins, who is also an executive producer, spoke about “Emily in Paris” debuting during the COVID-19 pandemic in October 2020.

“The first time around, we didn’t know it would come out during a pandemic when everyone needed to travel and smile and remember what the fun feels like,” she said. “Then, to re-enter that world when we were craving it the most was such a gift and to do it safely. It was just a beautiful experience.”

While the show has captivated audiences with Emily Cooper’s fashion, social media posts and love life, some critics have commented on the dramedy’s depiction of Paris and its American perspective.

Collins shared that the show actively tries to highlight more aspects of French culture.

She said that she has had conversations with Star, “about making France come alive in new ways in the (second) season and incorporating more of the French language.”

Star also teased that the upcoming season will showcase other cities throughout France and that Fleming has been scouting locations throughout the country.

Later in the discussion, Rubenstein asked Bravo, who is French, how he feels about the show’s portrayal of Paris.

“What most people don’t know is that Darren used to live in Paris,” Bravo said. “He speaks French and he has a vision of what he experienced.”

As the audience laughed, he added that “Emily in Paris” combines all the clichés that make French people charming.

Bravo called it “refreshing” to see Paris presented from Star’s perspective.

“It’s just good to have this point of view, an American point of view, and to see this fresh perspective on Paris,” Bravo said.

He then turned to Star and complimented him, saying, “Only you can film a city the way you do and make it a character of its own.”