Emily is pulling 'double duty' in trailer for ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3

It's in the title of the show, but will Emily stay in Paris?

The Season Three trailer for "Emily in Paris" could give us a clue. In the short clip released on Wednesday, Nov. 30, fans finally get a sneak peek into what happens as Emily (Lily Collins) debates whether to leave Savoir and the Gilbert Group or help launch a new company with Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu).

At the end of Season Two, Emily was faced with a big decision: Either stay at Savoir with her Chicago boss, Madeline (Kate Walsh), and possibly get the promotion she's always wanted, or leave the company entirely to help her former Parisian colleagues start a new business.

If she chose the latter, then she could possibly have more opportunities than she ever imagined.

In the trailer, Emily appears to make the easiest decision ... by not making any decisions at all.

"Do they know that you're pulling double duty?" Mindy (Ashley Park) asks Emily, who quickly replies, "Oh, God no."

Emily is torn between her Chicago boss, Madeline Wheeler, and her Paris boss, Sylvie. Netflix

While trying to fool Sylvie and Madeline that she's still on both of their teams, Emily has another big fiasco to deal with: her love life.

"This is the hardest decision I've ever had to make," she says in a voice-over in the trailer while spending time with her two love interests, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

In one scene, Gabriel is seen telling Emily that she's "changed" his life while they take a cab ride together and he falls asleep on her shoulder.

But in the next scene, Emily is seen kissing Alfie while they lay in bed together.

Later on in the trailer, Emily also appears to be kissing Gabriel in a pool.

The love triangle continues in Season Three as Emily has to decide between Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). Netflix

At the end of Season Two, Emily confessed her feelings to Gabriel when she realized she was still in love with him. Although Emily thought they could finally be together, she soon found out she was wrong when she learned that he had gotten back together with his ex, and her friend, Camille (Camille Razat).

However, all wasn't lost for Emily. The fashionista spent most of Season Two falling in love with Alfie. Although he had his suspicions about Gabriel, Alfie decided to stay with Emily anyway. And he even proposed that they have a long-distance relationship when he leaves Paris and moves back to London.

With her love life and work life in such disarray, it looks like Emily has a lot to deal with in Season Three, which will premiere on Netflix Dec. 21.