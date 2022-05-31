Elon Musk’s mother Maye weighs in on his decision to buy Twitter

Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, has weighed in on his decision to buy Twitter.

During a Tuesday appearance on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna, Maye was asked whether or not she thinks her son should purchase the social media platform.

Maye Musk talks about son Elon Musk's business ventures on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"He should do whatever he wants," she said confidently.

"Spoken like a mother who raised three children," Jenna replied with a smile.

However, Maye said that Elon does whatever he wants, regardless of her advice.

"I told him not to do an electric car, as well as rockets and he didn't listen to me," she said.

When Jenna asked if Maye was referring to Elon's decision to co-found Tesla, Maye said that it wasn't that she had any issues with the car company, but rather his working habits.

"He worked so hard, he needed a break," she said. "And he wants to take on solar energy and electric cars and rockets. And I said, just choose one so that you don't work so hard."

Maye shares Elon, 50, and her two other kids, Kimbal, 49 and Tosca, 47, with her ex-husband, Errol Musk. In late April, Twitter agreed to be bought out by Elon shortly after he announced he wanted to acquire Twitter.

Maye Musk and Elon Musk attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

His announcement of buying Twitter was met with a lot of backlash on social media.

"Elon musk spending $43 billion to stop getting bullied on Twitter when he could’ve simply been less annoying is insane," one person wrote on Twitter in April.

Elon received more criticism when Twitter accepted his bid, with one person writing, "I can think of a million other things I could spend $44 billion on and the bird app isn’t one of them."

When the deal was announced, Elon shared a statement on Twitter and said that one of the things he hopes to do with the company is get rid of all the spam bots.

And his mother already seems to be ahead of the game, tweeting out screenshots of accounts on her own Twitter account and asking users if they think they are bots or trolls.

"Is this a bot or troll? 16 followers and nearly 2000 likes. Makes you think? #NastyNasty," she said of one account that wrote a post knocking Elon.

In another post, she flagged another account that appeared to be trolling her son.

"More nasty comments with 110 followers, since 2009!! Troll or bot?" she said when resharing a screenshot that she took of the account.