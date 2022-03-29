Elliot Page’s ‘Umbrella Academy’ character to come out as transgender in season 3

Elliot Page’s “The Umbrella Academy” character will come out as transgender in Season 3 of the Netflix series, the actor said Tuesday.

Previously the cisgender woman Vanya Hargreeves in Seasons 1 and 2, Page’s character — whose superpower involves unleashing force through the use of sound — will transition in the upcoming third season, which debuts June 22, and from now on be known as Viktor Hargreeves and use he/him/his pronouns.

Page announced the news himself, tweeting a first-look photo of Viktor along with the caption: “Meet Viktor Hargreeves.” Netflix shared the tweet, adding: “Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here.”

When Page first came out as transgender in December 2020, Netflix confirmed he would continue to star on “The Umbrella Academy” and updated all of the actor’s previous credits to Elliot Page. At that time, insiders told Variety there were no plans to change Page’s character’s gender on the show.

Earlier this month, Netflix revealed a teaser for “The Umbrella Academy” Season 3, with Page’s character still being referred to as Vanya at the time, making Page’s Tuesday tweet the first word of the character’s upcoming transition storyline.

Per Netflix, after going back in time to 1963 and saving the world at the end of “The Umbrella Academy” Season 2, the new season will pick up where the Hargreeves siblings left off. In an altered timeline, Reginald created the Sparrow Academy, a stylish and smart group of superheroes that mirrors the Umbrella Academy. After a violent confrontation, the two groups must learn to team up and defeat a new entity that threatens to destroy everything. The logline from Netflix asks, “Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

“The Umbrella Academy” stars Elliot Page as Viktor, Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampan as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Five, Justin H. Min as Ben, Colm Feore as Reginald, Ritu Arya as Lila, Justin Cornwell as Marcus, Britne Oldford as Fei, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane and Cazzie David as Jayme.

This story first appeared on Variety.com.