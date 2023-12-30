Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Meredith Grey keeps finding her way back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

In March, “Grey’s Anatomy” was renewed for Season 20. Now, months later — and after Ellen Pompeo left the show as a series regular — she's back in the 20th season teaser released on Dec. 29.

The 30-second video begins with Pompeo's Meredith sitting in an office and asking, “How long do I have to wait?”

It then shows Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) — who is among the few remaining original cast members on the show — telling the interns, “What are you waiting for? Let’s go.”

Dr. Bailey is then seen telling Meredith, “The interns are in trouble,” before surgeon and Meredith’s love interest Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) tells the trainees, “Which one of you am I firing?”

The teaser also shows snippets of what is to come after Dr. Jo Wilson (Camila Luddington) and Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack) strike up a romance, Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) struggles with his sobriety, and interns Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) and Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd) deal with the aftermath of their hookup.

“On March 14, we’re picking up where we left off with a new season of #GreysAnatomy,” reads the teaser’s caption on YouTube, confirming the 2024 Season 20 premiere date.

People couldn’t help but react to Meredith’s return, again.

Miranda Bailey and Meredith Grey in the Season 20 teaser. ABC

“The way Meredith Grey keeps trying to leave but they just keep pulling her back in. She’s never leaving this show,” one person commented on the YouTube page.

“Meredith will never fully be gone. She’s always gonna bop back in every now and then,” another person added, while one other person commented, “Let Meredith leave in peace.”

“We knew that Ellen was going to do ‘some’ episodes, so I guess she is getting them out the way early. But I didn’t expect to see Scott again,” one more fan wrote.

Pompeo starred in the show since 2005. In the Season 19 midseason finale in November of last year, Meredith announced that she would be relocating her family to Boston after her daughter, Zola, was attending a school in the city, and she accepted a new job offer from her former colleague Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams), who was working on a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

For her finale episode as a series regular, which aired in February, Meredith dealt with her rocky relationship with Nick, as well as operated on an author named Tessa who died on the table. Tessa was worried that she would die before finishing her last book, saved her draft on a thumb drive, which Meredith would take to her publisher, which happened to be based in Boston.

The tearful episode ended with a surprise goodbye party for Meredith.

However, that was not the end of Meredith, as she made a return in the Season 19 finale in May. In the episode, she and Nick found closure and worked through their relationship. Meredith also made a controversial theory about the Alzheimer’s research she had been working on.

Pompeo isn't leaving "Grey's" for good though. She will still be doing the voiceovers and is an executive producer. In her Variety's "Actors on Actors" series conversation with former "Grey's" co-star Katherine Heigl, she said, she would “be making some appearances hopefully next year, if I can find some time.”

“It’s not a complete goodbye. And I think we’ve got an interesting story to tell,” she added.