How ‘DWTS’ judged Cody Rigsby after his dance partner’s COVID diagnosis

Practice really had to make perfect for Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and "Dancing With the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke after the fully vaccinated Burke tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Host Tyra Banks revealed on Monday night's show that by rule Rigsby and Burke would be allowed to be judged by their performance at their taped rehearsal, since they would not be able to perform live on the show due to Burke's positive test.

Burke, 37, shared in an emotional Instagram video on Sunday that she had gotten the results of a breakthrough infection one day before the live competition, leaving Rigsby's fate up in the air since they couldn't do their planned routine.

It turned out that their rehearsal performance was enough for the judges and fans to keep Rigsby and Burke's chances at winning season 30 of the dance competition alive for another round.

The duo scored a 24 out of 40 for their salsa dance in workout clothes during the rehearsal.

“I wish you a really speedy recovery,” judge Len Goodman told Burke and Rigsby on the show. “That was full of razzle-dazzle, lots of salsa content. It was crafted well and it was danced well. Well done.”

“For a rehearsal that was really, really good,” judge Derek Hough added.

Actor Martin Kove, best known as John Kreese in “The Karate Kid” and “Cobra Kai” series, was eliminated after scoring 15 out of 40 with partner Britt Stewart.

Burke and Rigsby appeared via Zoom to watch the judges' verdict and speak with Banks.

“I’m feeling okay, I’m just grateful that I got vaccinated,” Burke said. “It could have been way worse.”

"I’m feeling good,” Rigsby said. “The world can do things and you have to ride the wave and pivot. That’s what we did.”

Burke had previously apologized on Sunday after receiving the results of her test.

“The PCR test came back, and it came back positive,” she said in the video. “I feel so bad for Cody. I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel like s---, to be quite honest. And it’s so overwhelming because it’s Sunday, and the show’s tomorrow.

"I figured I should let you guys know since I’ve been as open and as real and vulnerable as I could be here. I just hope I didn’t spread it. For those of you who don’t think Covid is a real thing, it’s f------ real, dude.”

Burke said she was “fully vaccinated” with the two-shot Moderna vaccine, and data shows that severe breakthrough infections remain rare. She will remain in quarantine at home for 10 days.