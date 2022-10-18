IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dwayne Johnson tells Kelly Clarkson he dreamed of being a country singer at 15

Before there was wrestling for "The Rock," there were "three chords and the truth."

/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

It wasn't immediately obvious when Dwayne Johnson joined Kelly Clarkson onstage to sing Loretta Lynn’s 1967 hit “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)” on “The Kelly Clarkson Show" Monday, but here's the truth: It was something of a lifelong dream for the former wrestler.

See, before Johnson made wrestling and acting his career, he was an aspiring country music singer — though certainly not a traditional-looking one, as he told Clarkson during his interview on her show.

"You guys will find this surprising," Johnson began.

"I lived in Nashville a couple of times (when I was younger)," he explained. "One time when I was 15 and ... hanging out in bars, which I shouldn't have been doing, but I was already like 6'4", 220 (pounds) with a mustache, my dream was I was going to be a country singer."

Johnson, 50, explained that he would "walk the streets" while singing, hoping to be discovered. "But it didn't happen," he added.

Fortunately, he seems to have bounced back, with a wrestling career as "The Rock" and a landing roles in films like "Moana" and "Jungle Cruise" and TV shows like "Young Rock."

Young Rock - Season 2
Dwayne Johnson as himself in "Young Rock."Frank Masi / NBC

But singing a Loretta Lynn song on Clarkson's show was truly another bucket list item crossed off, as he noted.

"I grew up on country music," he said. "Traditional country music, 'three chords and the truth,' 'twin fiddle steel guitar.'"

And we know he's a fan, since those phrases are classic references to songwriter Harlan Howard and a song by George Strait.

"I love Loretta Lynn," said Johnson of the legend, who died on Oct. 4 at age 90. "I love Loretta, and I love country music."

Randee Dawn

Randee Dawn (she/her) is an entertainment journalist and author based in Brooklyn. In addition to writing for TODAY.com, Variety and The Los Angeles Times, her debut novel, Tune in Tomorrow, about a reality TV show run by mythic creatures, published in 2022. She's also the co-author of The Law & Order: SVU Unofficial Companion. When not interviewing the stars or dabbling in speculative fiction, she dreams of the next place she can travel to, or cuddles her Westie. More at RandeeDawn.com.