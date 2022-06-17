However, even in the middle of the whirlwind of the show’s popularity, Nguyen knew it would be difficult to sustain that level of success given the average parts being offered to Asian American actors at the time.

“I enjoyed every minute of it, but maybe because of the way I was raised, my background, I sort of had this innate understanding that it wasn’t going to last forever,” he said. “I was expecting not to work for a little bit after ‘Jump Street.’ I saved up a lot of money, and I lived very modest. I was prepared to be unemployed for a little while, but it turned out to be two years, which seemed like an eternity.”

A winding road

Nguyen landed his next significant role on the show “VIP” from 1998 to 2002, which he called “cheese, but good cheese.” He played a stuntman on the campy show starring Pamela Anderson, which was a lifeline at a time.

“You find yourself on another series that goes three, four seasons, and it’s kind of like winning the lottery,” he said.

The end of “VIP” coincided with a dark period in which Nguyen almost called it a career as he faced personal and professional struggles. His wife at the time, Angela Rockwood, was involved in a crash on a California freeway in 2001 that killed fellow actor Thuy Trang from “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” and left Rockwood a quadriplegic.

Nguyen was trying to support her while at the same time staying afloat professionally.

“I hit the bottom professionally, and personally I was pretty devastated with what was going on in my personal life,” he said.

It reached a point where Nguyen stopped acting and got a job at a warehouse.

Nguyen’s friend director Ron Yuan threw him a lifeline when he reached out to Nguyen about auditioning for a part in the 2005 Cate Blanchett movie, “Little Fish." Yuan had to give Nguyen’s information directly to the casting director because Nguyen didn’t even have an agent anymore.

Dustin Nguyen spoke to TODAY from Hawaii, where he and his family now reside. Anti-Asian violence in the U.S. was “a big factor” n deciding where to live.

Nguyen was working his regular job and wondering if he wanted to act again, but Rockwood told him he should give it a shot. He landed the part, and the next thing he knew he was back in the game.

“That was the movie that really ignited my love for acting again,” he said.

The downside was that the movie was barely seen in the theaters, which worried Nguyen. It led him to make another abrupt life decision to return to his native Vietnam to do a movie called “The Rebel.” He ended up moving to the country of his birth permanently, starting his own production company, and getting into directing.

“Hollywood certainly wasn’t going to give me an opportunity to direct, so Vietnam is where I was able to sort of sharpen my skills and learn,” he said.

"The fact that Dustin has made it work in Vietnam and Hollywood, I think it's a career path we really haven't seen," Feng said.

Nguyen has since returned to Hollywood after initially thinking his life was settled in Vietnam, where he married Vietnamese actor Bebe Pham in 2012 and started a family.

His latest television role goes against many of his previous roles, as he plays a straight-up villain named Zing on “Warrior.” It’s the type of martial arts-heavy role he might have thought twice about accepting in his younger days while worrying about stereotypes, but director Justin Lin and the Asian representation on the show drew him back to Hollywood. The show is a far cry from the sets Nguyen worked on early in his career.

Dustin Nguyen in "Warrior" David Bloomer / Cinemax

“If you did a guest star appearance back in those days, every successful TV show always had what we termed ‘the Chinatown episode,’” Nguyen said. “Somehow, they’ve got to solve some crime in Chinatown, and in Chinatown, you’ve got to have some Asian people, so the lead guest star would be Asian and then maybe you got like another smaller guest star. But usually back then, you’re one of the only Asians there.”

He noted that the success of movies like “Crazy Rich Asians” and “The Farewell” helped change the climate in Hollywood to one in which a majority-Asian cast and director is seen as viable by the studios and streaming services holding the purse strings.

Speaking out against anti-Asian hate

While Nguyen’s career shows the strides Asian and Asian American actors and directors have made since his days on “21 Jump Street,” the anti-Asian violence and hate that has swept across the U.S. during the pandemic over the last two years has starkly contrasted that progress.

“Particularly last year when all the anti-Asian hate crimes started happening, it was surreal to me,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen said the anti-Asian violence was “a big factor” that led him and his wife to decide on relocating to Hawaii when recently moving his family back to the U.S. He wanted to know his wife and daughters would be in a safe environment if he was away shooting a film or show.

He also noted how the anti-Asian violence mirrors some of the plotline of “Warrior,” which is set in the 1870s in San Francisco and depicts the frequent racism and racist laws faced by Chinese immigrants.

“The show is set in the late 1800s, and I’m sitting here thinking, ‘Have we made any advancement?” he said. “You can’t help but think that. It’s quite tragic.”

Inspiring the next generation

While Nguyen's acting career speaks for itself, his directing work may even be more important than his work in front of the camera.

After all, it makes sense that more Asian representation in positions of power in Hollywood means more influence the community has on roles and portrayals. Nguyen will be directing some episodes of the next season of “Warrior,” a martial arts series based on a story originally conceived by the legendary Bruce Lee.

“Asian directors have more say in the executive meetings about where the story is going to go or to balance all the characters in the show or in a movie,” Taslim said. “I think it’s changing a lot compared to 10 or 20 years ago.”

"These days you have people behind the camera or in the writers' room that are Asian American and they understand what those opportunities and those positions represent," Nguyen said.

Nguyen is also now working with a generation of actors who know what he has meant to the Asian and Asian American acting community since his breakthrough on "21 Jump Street" all those years ago.

Taslim recalled that he couldn't help but adhere to his Indonesian upbringing and repeatedly bow to Nguyen out of respect when they first met. He soon felt the warmth of a Hollywood veteran who has seen it all.

"It was surreal realizing that the person you watched when you were a kid and then inspired you is super humble. He was like, 'Friendship is friendship, no matter that I'm like 20 years older or whatever, but you're my friend, and let's just act like a friend," Taslim said before laughing.

"You don't have to bow every second."