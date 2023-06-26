Drew Sidora of 'RHOA' opens up about divorce from Ralph Pittman

If life was a school, then Drew Sidora is currently learning a lesson of personal strength and resilience. And eventually, viewers of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," are likely to watch it all unfold.

Drew and her husband, Ralph Pittman, both filed for divorce in March, following nine years of marriage. The couple shares two children: Son Machai, born in 2015, and daughter Aniya, born in 2018. Drew is also mom to Josiah, born in 2011, from a previous relationship.

Season 15 marks Drew’s third season on “RHOA,” where she stars alongside Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton, Sanya Richards-Ross, and Shereé Whitfield, as well as friends Monyetta Shaw and Courtney Rhodes.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. (Bravo is part of TODAY's parent company, NBCUniversal.)

TODAY.com caught up with Drew to catch up on what’s happening in her world.

Drew Sidora from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." AB+DM / Bravo

What have you learned about yourself amid your divorce?

How much strength I have. I think going through something like this, as devastating and painful as it is, sometimes you may question what you could have done differently and question yourself. It can cause you to lose confidence and really second guess your decisions.

Now, being able to film five movies this year alone, I feel like it’s a blessing. Even though I’m going through a tough time in my life, I’m really giving it to God. He’s blessing me and sustaining me to be able to push through each day. I’ve learned that I have resilience and I’m grateful for that. I’m grateful for that inner strength that I’ve discovered. I’m definitely in an uncomfortable spot, but I feel like discomfort can help you to go to the next level, so I’m grateful for the journey.

The latest episode of 'RHOA' showed you shooting your music video, a high point in your career. How does it feel watching it back knowing how much of your life has changed since?

I’m remembering the good times for sure. The chemistry, the positive things that were present, that was part of my life and what we were (ed. note: Drew is referring to her relationship with her soon to be ex-husband, Ralph). It was good to go back to that place, honestly.

You’ve been working hard on your music … what’s the latest in that world for you?

I just completed my album actually so I’m really, really excited. Through everything that’s been going on in my life, the studio has been my place of refuge, so I’m excited that I have that project dropping later this year. My first single is going to be actually dropping on ("RHOA") finale night, and the song is entitled “Throw Us Away.”

We also saw you perform alongside Candiace Dillard-Bassett from “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” How has collaborating with her been, and what’s your favorite part of working with her?

I love Candiace’s music, I love what she’s been able to do in her career, she’s super talented. Her getting me on that stage ... it really did open me up to want more. It was a big deal for me because I hadn’t been on stage in about a decade. It just rebuilt my confidence.

(Candiace and I) keep in touch. Hopefully I’ll be performing with her on some upcoming dates, fingers crossed. We’ve been talking about doing a lot of things together, so I’m super grateful for her.

Let’s hop into the drama from this season … what did you think about Marlo saying your look at the Gucci brunch was reminiscent of the “Gucci handyman”?

I actually found it funny. I may not like all the things Marlo says and does, but in that moment, I found humor in it. It was shady … the whole broke down girl group thing, it was funny. It was funny, but it was definitely a cute look, I felt cute in what I was wearing. I don’t know what Marlo was wearing — a whole jacket fit, so I don’t know about that one.

On the latest episode, Marlo called you a “deranged actress.” What did you think of that?

I just finished five movies, so IMDB says something different. Five movies under my belt, definitely not validating anything Marlo has to say. I’d like to see Marlo in one soon. If she has one, I’d like to see that. We’d like to all see that, right?

Sanya also said that you’re Kandi and Kenya’s lap dog. What’s your response?

Are we listening to what the flip flopper is saying? How can the flip flopper call anyone that?

The reunion is coming up quickly. What are you looking for out of that experience?

At this point, I’m just looking for an apology from Marlo. If that can even exist, that’s what I’m here for. I don’t really have too much to get into. I feel like I’ve been heartfelt in real time. Some of the ladies, they gotta wait until they get to confessionals, but I said everything I need to say to their face. I’m just waiting for an apology from Marlo at this point.

Do you see a future where the group can come together more and heal, or do you think that the divides will remain strong?

If people can start being real, being genuine and authentic, I feel like yes. Kandi and I had a conversation about that. I feel like some of us ladies have taken time to really build genuine relationships and deeper bonds with each other, where I feel like other people are just being coached, and more so just sucking up to some of the other ladies in that call to divide our group. At this point, for us to really come together, there will be responsibility on the other side to start being real, to start showing up authentically, stop looking for moments and just be who they really are. I would really like to see that.

Drew Sidora and Kandi Burruss on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Derek White / Bravo

Who on your cast do you think specifically needs to be more real?

Marlo. I think she needs to stop searching for a storyline on the backs of other people. I think that would probably help us to kind of overcome a lot of the challenges that we see this season. (It’s) Episode Six, we’re still dragging this whole situation with Kandi.

I would like to see other things and learn things about Marlo. Does she have a talent? Does she have a career? I would like to know that. I would like to know things about Marlo. I think she needs to open up, be her authentic self and really start to build genuine relationships. She and Kandi have been around each other for two years and no one ever heard of this. Some things are forced, and I think the viewers are expecting more. They’re demanding more, and I’m here for that. I’m in full agreement and I’m hoping that we’ll get that.

What are your hopes for this new chapter of your life?

I want my kids to be happy. I want my kids to come out of this whole. That’s my number one goal, and I just want to continue focusing on me, not being afraid to put myself first. I think a lot of times in marriage, women will be submissive. We tend to put our men above ourselves and our own happiness. I’m looking forward to being able to really tap into who I am, grow into my full womanhood and really continue to build my confidence and see what’s in store for me.