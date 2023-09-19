Drew Carey reveals the important lessons he learned from Bob Barker

Drew Carey is sharing the most meaningful tip he learned after watching Bob Barker lead “The Price Is Right” for over 30 years.

The long–running game show returns for Season 52 on Sept. 25, marking the first season to air since Barker died on Aug. 26 at the age of 99.

Barker retired from his hosting duties in 2007 and Carey stepped in. Season 52 will be Carey's 17th season watching contestants try to win money, cars and trips.

Drew Carey and Bob Barker at the National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards Gala in 2015 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

While speaking with “Entertainment Tonight” about the upcoming season, the 65-year-old comedian reflected on Barker’s legacy as the previous host of “The Price Is Right.”

“He was so good at this,” Carey said. “He was so good at relating to people and getting them to be relaxed and be themselves.”

He added, “You watch his demeanor and his attitude. He never seemed stressed.”

Carey pointed out that Barker mastered appearing “comfortable” in front of multiple television cameras.

“He always seemed in control, like everything was going to be fine. I don’t always think like that,” Carey continued, laughing. “But I can fake it through an hour.”

The actor also revealed the important lesson he picked up from Barker.

“I’ve learned to relax while I’m onstage and not be so uptight about what’s going on. I just have to own the show and make it like my living room, because he was so comfortable in front of a camera,” Carey explained.

Since Barker left the show, Carey said he thinks the contestants are the reason why viewers keep tuning in every season.

“People want to see regular people like them losing their minds on TV and having their best day,” he shared. “The viewing audience almost always see somebody they can relate to in some kind of way. ... It’s just average people having the best day of their lives.”

He said the contestants have become “the secret sauce of the whole show.”

In addition to his effortless connection with contestants, Barker was also known for his signature signoff.

“This is Bob Barker reminding you to help control the pet population. Have your pets spayed or neutered,” the beloved host said at the end of every episode.

Barker, who was also known for hosting “Truth or Consequences,” died in his home in Hollywood Hills, his publicist Roger Neal said in a statement at the time.

A death certificate obtained by NBC News later confirmed that Barker died from Alzheimer’s disease.

The certificate also said Barker’s hypertension, hypothyroidism and hyperlipidemia contributed to his death.