Is that Josie Geller? Why, yes it is!

Drew Barrymore dressed up as her famous character from her hit 1999 flick "Never Been Kissed" when she interviewed "Pen15" stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle on Tuesday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show."

With a face full of braces and a pink prom dress on, Barrymore joined the actors as they revealed secrets and shared their best dance moves.

But things soon got serious when Barrymore told the girls, who acted as their "Pen15" characters, that she never kissed a boy, which was the premise of her '90s rom-com.

"I'm just going to say it. I really want to kiss someone," Barrymore shared. "It's time."

When she asked Konkle and Erskine for pointers, Konkle hilariously thought back to the time she kissed Brendan (Brady Allen) on the show.

"It's always different, like the first time it was really bad," Konkle said. "I just wasn't expecting the tongue, basically. I just thought it would be lips."

The "Together Together" star then used her hand to show Barrymore how sloppy the kiss was, which made Barrymore's studio audience erupt in laughter.

"It was like an alien," she joked.

As for Erskine, she joked about what it was like to kiss her character's season one love interest, Gabe.

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle as their "Pen15" characters, Maya Ishii-Peters and Anna Kone. HULU / Alamy

"For me, I didn't have like, a kiss kiss but it was on my chin and like he, like, made out with my chin and stuff," she said.

Barrymore then dived deeper into the guy talk when she asked the girls if they liked frosted tips on their partners — and just like her "Pen15" character, Konkle quickly changed her answer to no when Erskine said she could live without it.

"Anna, you're a liar," Erskine laughed.

"I'm not lying, Maya. I said the wrong word by mistake," she jokingly replied.

The trio wrapped up their interview when Barrymore referenced her 2000 movie "Charlie's Angels" and told them how "powerful" a sisterhood could be.

"I actually think that if we're all friends, we're going to be a lot stronger together because then we'll be unstoppable," Barrymore said. "And I just know something about girls. I've just have seen that the power of three girls can be extremely successful."

"You really can't kick down the tripod," Barrymore added. "It's scientifically sound."