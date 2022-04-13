Britney Spears noted on her Instagram last week that meeting Drew Barrymore was one of the most memorable celebrity moments in her life. "I went mute," the pop singer wrote on a long post, featuring a photo of Barrymore looking adorable in a daisy crown.

Well, Barrymore isn't quite mute with her reaction to Spears' fangirling, but on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Tuesday, she was clearly blown away by being considered so important.

As Spears wrote, Barrymore and actor Kate Hudson were "by far the 2 most beautiful people I have ever seen in my life." When she met Hudson, she "ran away immediately," but "with Drew ... I went mute !!!"

For Barrymore, that was worth a thoughtful comment. While discussing the post on her "Good News" segment, she noted that many members of her staff raced up to her to make sure she'd seen Spears' comments.

Britney Spears at the "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" premiere in Los Angeles, California in 2019. Steve Granitz / WireImage

"I said ... 'I want to be thoughtful, I want to read every word she says, I really want to respond thoughtfully, I really want to choose my words the right way, I'm so excited," said Barrymore. Yet she did seem to be choosing her response carefully, while controlling a truly emotional reaction.

Barrymore, 47, then pivoted to note that what she's really looking forward to is hearing more when the pop star releases her tell-all memoir. Spears was recently released from a nearly 13-year conservatorship that put her father in charge of her personal and financial affairs.

"She will tell us in her own words and it's a brilliant way for us to be invited into her world," said Barrymore. "It is such a moment for me."

It was a moment for Hudson, too, who responded to Spears' concerns that it was seen as strange to smile at people these days. In the comments on Spears' post, Hudson wrote, "1) DON’T EVER STOP SMILING AT STANGERS! You can and have changed lives with that smile! 2) Perfection in BORING 😜" and added, "3) I’m beyond flattered by this compliment."

Meanwhile, Barrymore pointed out on her show out that there's some shared kinship between herself and Spears. "We have some unique journeys in common, and I don't posture to know her or understand her or say I'm like her or that our journeys align," she noted.

Drew Barrymore in 1995 at the "Batman Forever" premiere in Los Angeles. Barry King / WireImage

It might be easy to forget that the sunny, bubbly Barrymore of 2022 had a difficult childhood that included stints in rehab while she was still a teenager, a suicide attempt, and a a successful petition for emancipation from her parents when she was 15. She wrote about her experiences in 1990's "Little Girl Lost."

"There's a tremendous amount of understanding and empathy that I have for her," Barrymore went on. "It's hard for me to put into words the way that I feel about her, but it is beautiful."