Drew Barrymore is all of us on dating apps: ‘The same group of guys’

Drew Barrymore has accurately described the dating app slog.

The “He’s Just Not That Into You” actor did a quick and hilarious summary of the dating app experience while speaking from the set of her live talk show.

In a post shared to her Instagram June 6, the host of “The Drew Barrymore Show” raises her hand and asks the audience who else is has an online dating profile.

“I always find that I go on my dating app every like six months,” Barrymore explained. “I’m like, ‘Well, clearly, this is where everybody is.’ And then I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s the same group of guys from six months ago... OK. OK.’”

“And then I just go off of it again,” she concluded with slumped shoulders as her audience bursts out laughing.

It’s not the first time Barrymore has gotten personal about her love life with the viewers in her studio. The actor has brought on a number of her past partners — including actor Justin Long — to catch up and reflect on old times.

“We had so much fun,” Barrymore said of their relationship when he appeared on her show in Season 3. “But we were more hedonistic, more immature. We would get together. We would break up. There was chaos. It was hella fun.”

In April, the host spoke to Oprah Winfrey about experiencing perimenopause while dating.

“There’s something in that stigma that I don’t want you to think I’m some dusty, old, dry thing. That’s not the image I want,” Barrymore explained.

Last December, Barrymore spoke to People about her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman.

“There was no scandal. Nothing went wrong, which is cleaner, but makes it harder and more confusing because there isn’t The Thing to point to,” she explained at the time. “We tried so hard to make it work. (A friend) said to me, ‘Divorce is the death of a dream.’ That’s exactly what it feels like, something so final you can’t get it back.”

Barrymore and Kopelman have two daughters together, 10-year-old Olive and 8-year-old Frankie.