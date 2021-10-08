Drew Barrymore and Dakota Johnson appear to joke about viral 'Ellen' interview clip

Count Drew Barrymore as at least one person who thought Dakota Johnson's cringe-worthy 2019 interview with Ellen DeGeneres was "amazing."

Barrymore and Johnson appeared to reference the interview on Barrymore's talk show Thursday that drew a coy look from Johnson.

The actor was telling Barrymore about her neighbors, late night host Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly.

"They’re great neighbors except they have a lot of parties and they don’t invite me," Johnson said with a knowing look.

"Is this for real because people have gotten in trouble for claiming not being invited to your parties," Barrymore replied.

The two actors appeared to be referring to Johnson's 2019 interview in which she and DeGeneres had an awkward conversation that began when DeGeneres asked why she wasn't invited to Johnson's 30th birthday party.

“Actually, no, that’s not the truth, Ellen. You were invited,” Johnson said. “Last time I was on the show last year, you gave me a bunch of s--- about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited. I didn’t even know you liked me!”

"Of course I like you," DeGeneres said. "You knew I liked you! You’ve been on the show many times and don’t I show like?"

The frostiness continued when Johnson said that comedian Tig Notaro was at her 30th birthday bash and performed a set.

"She’s my favorite comedian...other than you," Johnson said.

"I was just talking to my favorite actress the other day, Jen Aniston," DeGeneres joked back.

Nearly two years after that teeth-gritting exchange, Barrymore smiled on her show Thursday when appearing to think back on it.

"That was amazing, by the way," she said. "Like, amazing."

Throwing a little shade on Barrymore's show was about as far as Johnson was going to go as far as talking about the moment.

"I’m not really a confrontational person," she said later in the interview.