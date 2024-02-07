IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Travis and Jason Kelce introduce Mama Kelce for her ‘The Price is Right At Night’ appearance

"America's Mom" Donna Kelce joined host Drew Carey for a Super Bowl-themed episode of "The Price is Right at Night."
By Scott Stump

Donna Kelce, come on down!

The mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce realized her dream as a longtime "The Price is Right" fan by joining host Drew Carey on the Feb. 7 episode of "The Price is Right at Night" on CBS.

She was part of a Super Bowl-themed episode of the iconic game show ahead of Sunday's big game between Travis' Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Travis and Jason gave "Mama Kelce" a proper introduction with a special video message for the episode.

"We wanted to welcome a very special woman to 'The Price is Right,'" Travis starts off the video.

"That's right, from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, the first lady of football, America's mom, and also our mom, and more importantly, the woman whose dinner rolls belong in the Showcase Showdown ..." Jason says.

"Donna Kelce! Come on down!" Travis says.

Donna Kelce on The Price is Right
"America's Mom" got a special introduction from her sons, NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce.Michael Yarish / CBS

Donna then introduced the prize of "The Ultimate Fan Experience," giving the lucky winner free flights, hotels, rides and tickets to every game for their favorite NFL team next season.

The episode also included prizes like a Hummer EV, a Super Bowl party package and a trip to Las Vegas to see Sunday's Super Bowl. One player also had a chance to win $200,000.

While Travis and Jason are stars on the field, Donna has become one in her own right.

Whether it's sharing her chocolate chip cookie or baked brie recipes that her sons love, breaking down how Super Bowl tickets work for kids, or celebrating Chiefs playoff wins with Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift, she has her own growing fanbase.

