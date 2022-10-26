Does the royal family watch 'The Crown'? What they have said

Fans of "The Crown" are eagerly awaiting Season Five of the hit Netflix series.

While the anticipation builds, the age-old question that has long puzzled viewers only grows stronger: Do members of the British royal family watch "The Crown"?

As the show winds on through the 20th century, the time period of events covered gets closer to the present day. Season 5 is set in the early to mid-'90s, including 1992, a year Queen Elizabeth II called her "annus horribilus" for its string of personal difficulties.

From Queen Elizabeth II to Prince Harry and everyone in between, TODAY is breaking down a list of which royals are rumored to love or hate the show.

A royal family portrait circa 2007. Tim Graham / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II

The late monarch never commented on whether she watched "The Crown." Dominic Lipinski / WPA pool via Getty Images

The late monarch never made it a habit to comment on "The Crown," so the jury is still out on whether or not she ever saw the show. Naturally, that means that everyone has their own opinion on the matter.

“I heard the queen had watched it, and she used to watch it on a projector on Sunday night, apparently,” said Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip in the first two seasons of the Netflix show, recently echoed during an appearance on TODAY.

Smith also weighed in on whether or not his character’s namesake ever watched “The Crown.”

“A friend of mine sat next to (Philip) at a dinner once … and my friend couldn’t resist by the end of the meal. He was like, ‘Philip, I have to ask, have you watched ‘The Crown?’’” Smith said. “And apparently (Philip) turned around to him and said, ‘Don’t be ridiculous.’”

Prince William and Kate Middleton

The Prince of Wales told star Olivia Colman that he doesn't watch "The Crown." Samir Hussein / WireImage

Actors playing teenage versions of Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, have been cast for the sixth and final season of "The Crown." As for whether the new Prince and Princess of Wales plan to tune in?

In 2019, the heir to the throne told actor Olivia Colman, who previously played Queen Elizabeth II on "The Crown," that he doesn't want the show.

“He asked what I was doing at the moment before he quickly added, ‘Actually, I know what you’re doing,’" Colman recalled William saying during an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show," as reported by People. “I was so excited and asked, ‘Have you watched it?’ “His answer was a firm, ‘No.’ But he was very charming and very lovely.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has spoken candidly about "The Crown" before. Samir Hussein / WireImage

In 2021, Prince Harry told "The Late Late Show" host James Corden that he has watched "The Crown" before.

“They don’t pretend to be news. It’s fictional, but it’s loosely based on the truth,” he said during an interview, adding that the show isn't entirely accurate. “But it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle — the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else — what can come from that.”

He also added that he would want Damian Lewis to play him in the show. (So far, "The Crown" is expected to conclude in Season Six, and won't get to that stage in Harry's life.)

Harry said he appreciates "The Crown's" coverage over the tabloids'.

“I’m way more comfortable with 'The Crown' than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself," he explained. "Because it’s the difference between that is obvious fiction, take it how you will, but this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”

During the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Harry said they both have seen the show, when asked by Oprah: “I’ve watched some of it; we’ve watched some of it,” Harry said.

On TODAY, Matt Smith — who played Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in the first two seasons of the hit Netflix drama — had further proof that Harry watches the show.

At a polo match, he said Harry approached him with a reference to "The Crown." Smith said, “He rocked up to me and he went, ‘Granddad.'"

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie is rumored to be a fan of "The Crown." Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, briefly spoke about "The Crown" in 2017 at a China Exchange event in London.

“I did watch a couple of episodes of The Crown. It is filmed beautifully. The music is wonderful, the story is beautiful," she said at the time, per Town & Country.

The princess, now 32, said she felt "proud" while watching the show.

"I can’t speak for everyone but that’s how I felt when I watched it,” she added.

Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson said she thought "The Crown" was "filmed beautifully," but wants "more Fergie." Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's ex-wife, has spoken candidly about her interest in "The Crown." In a 2021 interview with Town & Country, Ferguson suggested that the show needs to cover her story a little bit more. “Hello? Where is Fergie?” she joked at the time.

Ferguson is still a fan of the Netflix hit, even if she wants more screen time. “I thought it was filmed beautifully. The cinematography was excellent,” she told Us Weekly in 2021. “I loved the way they put my wedding in as well.”

Mike Tindall

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara is married to Mike Tindall and the couple shares three children. In 2021, Tindall revealed that he was following "The Crown," as reported by People.

“I need to catch up,” he said during a podcast. “I actually saw the advert for it and I was like, ‘Ooh, I need to catch up.’ Because I only got about halfway through Season Three, so I started watching season three last night and then I’ll catch up. But I’ve seen it all over the place this morning on these popular midday TV shows.”

The former rugby player acknowledged that many people are "fascinated" by the royal family and said he was curious to see how the show would evolve.

“It’s getting to more things that people know about, isn’t it? And (things that people) have opinions about, so that’s where it gets difficult,” he said. "But remember everyone, it is a drama, so it’s going to be made to be a bit of a drama.”

Related: