'That '70s Show' star recalls advice she gave Mila on scripted 1st kiss with Ashton

When Mila Kunis had her first on-screen kiss with Ashton Kutcher, she turned to her "That '70s Show" co-star Debra Jo Rupp for advice, but Rupp didn't really have many words of wisdom for her.

Rupp, who starred as Kitty Forman in the hit sitcom, stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Jan. 9 to discuss her role in the new Netflix revival "That '90s Show." She also recalled the reaction she had when Kunis asked her for some pointers before her kissing scene with Kutcher in the original series.

“I had none for her. Basically I just said, ‘Well you know, he’s cute,” she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "And she goes, 'I know but ...'"

At the time, Kunis was 14 and Kutcher was 19, and Kunis was understandably a bit nervous. But Rupp wasn't sure how to handle the question and decided to keep her advice short and sweet.

"I said, 'Well, he's cute. I mean, it could be worse.' And I sent her on her way," she said.

Hoda and Jenna couldn't help but laugh at this point and Rupp explained, in her signature comedic style, that she didn't really have a maternal instinct in that moment.

"I am not a mother, you know? That's not my job," she said. "She was on her own."

“Had you known they were going to end up together with two children, you might’ve had some more profound advice,” Jenna replied, grinning.

“I was stunned and just really, really happy. I’m so proud of all of them,” Rupp said.

Kutcher and Kunis started dating in 2012 and got married in 2015. The couple have an 8-year-old daughter named Wyatt Isabelle and a 6-year-old son named Dimitri.

The couple reprise their "That '70s Show" roles and are married in the new Netflix revival, which debuts Jan. 19. Rupp was thrilled to reunite with many of her former co-stars and said she cried "for like a week."

"They're kind of grown-up but they did this for us too. They are very generous people and (I) really felt like everybody fell back into their place," she said.

In October, Kunis sat down with Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist and chatted about the revival, saying she was intimidated at the thought of reprising her role.

“We’re going to do one scene together ... playing a married couple in it ... I’ve never been more nervous in my life,” the actor said.

Kunis described the experience of being on the iconic set again like "being in 'Twilight Zone.'"

“It’s trippy, because we were in the same house, and it takes place in the same basement, but we’re old and married and have children,” she said.