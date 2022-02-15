Meet the lucky bachelor looking for love with help from Hoda and Jenna

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are on a mission.

The two have been helping viewers find love in a new segment, "Hoda & Jenna, Hook Me Up," and they just selected their next lucky candidate.

"It’s definitely exciting ... knowing that you’ve got Hoda and Jenna as your wing women,” says Dean Stattmann, the 34-year-old New Yorker Hoda and Jenna are setting up. “It’s kind of like taking things to another level. And I am just putting some faith and trust in the show here that you guys can find me some awesome matches.”

You’ve come to the right place, Dean!

Who is the mystery bachelor?

Dean is the founder and CEO of STAT Media PR, which he founded in 2018. Before that, he was the deputy editor of Men's Health magazine.

After graduating from New York University in 2009, he got a job at Men's Fitness as an intern and worked his way up before he left to pursue more opportunities. Dean spent a little time at Radius Fitness before he ended up at Men's Health and later became the deputy editor.

Now in his mid-30s, Dean tells TODAY that he's ready to settle down and find the woman of his dreams.

Why is Dean looking for love?

Though Dean, a native of South Africa who's also lived in Switzerland, Italy and London, has been meeting people from all over the world, he says that he's never been much of a relationship guy.

"I'm a very independent person. I'm an only child. I grew up with a single mom, and so independence has always sort of been the name of the game for me," he said. "I got very comfortable with just being by myself, comfortable in my own skin."

Dean also says his demanding job hasn't helped him find love either. He notes that choosing a "very aggressive career" in media made him hyper-focused on work for the last 12 or 13 years. But now, he's ready for all that to change.

"I've figured things out a little bit more to the point where I don't have to have work just be the only thing that I'm focusing on," he said. "There is more room for a relationship."

Dean Stattmann is ready to find love with help from Hoda and Jenna. Maggie Marguerite Studio

What is Dean looking for in a partner?

After being in the dating game for quite some time, Dean knows the type of person he's looking for. He says that she has to have a "good moral compass" and want to be the best version of herself.

"Just someone who cares about themselves, about their body, their health," he said. "I'm not looking for this, like, CrossFit person. That's totally not what I'm saying. Really, it's about just longevity and about wanting to be the best version of yourself to just realize your potential in life.

"Also, if you're with someone that you care about, I think it's important that you want to be better for them. And so I'm really hoping to find someone that makes me want to be better every day, someone who makes me want to be the best version of myself."

Having a good heart goes a long way with Dean, too. He remembers once dating someone who was his polar opposite but still managed to impress him in all the right ways.

"They had an amazing heart and they were just incredibly outgoing and just super sweet," he said. "For me, I realized, like, man, this is actually probably the most important thing."

This entrepreneur is also looking for someone to share experiences with — and someone with a good sense of style who could hold her own at upscale events in his industry.

"I've been lucky enough to have some really cool experiences through work. I've interviewed more A-list celebrities than I can count. I've gone to amazing events and parties and lunches," he said. "At a certain point, you're in the cab on the way home or on the way there thinking, like, 'Man, it'd be really cool to share this with someone.' To have someone with me at this and introduce these people to. ... I'm definitely ready to do that. And I want to do that. So it just kind of brings it back to just presentation and style."

Hello, Dean! Sean Madden

What about his deal breakers?

Turns out, there are not many things that bother Dean. He simply asks that his date not spend too much time on social media, even though he knows how addictive it can be.

"A lot of my job involves social media so I do have to be very plugged in and involved," he said. "But on a personal level, I don't really care about it."

He's also turned off by people who don't match his efforts in a relationship.

"I put so much work into myself, in terms of my career, my health, my friendships, relationships, that it made it really difficult for me to settle for someone who I just don't feel is putting equal effort into themselves and their relationships," he said.