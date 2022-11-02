'Dead to Me' final season trailer reunites Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini are teaming up again in a new trailer for the third and final season of the Netflix dark comedy "Dead to Me."

The trailer, released Nov. 2, finds the trauma-bonded duo — who met in a grief support group and went on to commit murder together — dealing with still more misadventure. (Warning: The trailer contains profanity.)

The series' second season ended with — what else? — a cliffhanger when the pair got into a grisly hit-and-run car accident. The trailer kicks off by showing sweetly chipper Judy (Cardellini) hugging the far saltier Jen (Applegate), who awakes in a hospital bed wearing a neck brace.

"We've been through a lot already and we survived because we had each other," Judy can be heard saying in a voiceover as viewers watch wild flashback scenes from the show's first two action-packed seasons.

"Have each other," Jen clarifies.

The two are seen continuing to try to outfox the police, who are searching for Judy's missing husband, Steve (James Mardsen) — who just happens to be the individual Jen and Judy murdered.

Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) bond over their many trauma in a new trailer for the third and final season of Netflix's "Dead to Me." Netflix

Though Jen and Judy have each other's backs, they still bicker, like when Jen has to remind naive Judy that they are the people responsible for Steve's death.

"We are in this together and we fight like we do," Jen tells her BFF, "because we are bad--- b----es."

During an interview published earlier this week in the The New York Times, Applegate opened up about the special bond she and Cardellini share.

The former “Married ... with Children” star, who had to take a break from filming the show's final season after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, called her co-star "my champion, my warrior, my voice."

Applegate said Cardellini looked out for her welfare during filming, forcing her to take breaks in between scenes. “It was like having a mama bear," she said.

The Emmy winner, 50, also told the NYT that despite the physical limitations she now deals with, she was determined to wrap filming on the series and to help Cardellini, 47, promote it.

"This is the first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am,” said Applegate. “I put on 40 pounds. I can’t walk without a cane. I want people to know that I am very aware of all of that.”

Applegate also noted that the cast and crew took pains to hide her illness on camera. “Hopefully, people can get past it and just enjoy the ride and say goodbye to these two girls," she said.