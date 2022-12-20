Throwback Thursday? Try Throwback Wednesday.

Former “Days of Our Lives” star Eileen Davidson had all the feels after a nearly decade-old clip of her on the soap opera with “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega made the rounds.

“Right?!?! She was so good even then!” Davidson replied to a tweet pointing out that Ortega was on the show in 2013.

In the clip, Ortega, now 20, plays a little girl coping with death in her family and is comforted by Davidson’s character. Ortega doesn’t speak much, but she does cry and ends the scene by hugging Davidson.

The appearance marks one of Ortega’s earliest on-screen efforts. She has since seen her star soar as the title character in the Netflix series “Wednesday.”

Ortega recently went viral for a scene in the show in which she shows off some rather unorthodox moves while her character, Wednesday Addams, is at a school dance. While the dance became a hit, it has come with a level of controversy after she said she filmed the scene while she had COVID-19.

“It was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film,” she told NME in November.

“They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result,” she explained.

Regardless, the dance, which Ortega said she made up on her own, has made the rounds. Lady Gaga has performed it, as has Lisa Rinna and her family. Ortega said she had been told the dance would resonate with fans.

“Netflix, they were telling me, ‘Jenna, this is going to be a thing on TikTok,’” she said on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last week. “I figured they’re excited, they were getting hyped up, and then they were right!”