As Lt. Christopher Herrmann on the hit NBC drama “Chicago Fire,” David Eigenberg gives a terrifying look into the life-threatening scenarios of first responders. But how does the show compare to the lives of real firefighters?

In a conversation with TODAY.com, Eigenberg and Capt. Dan Olivas, head of Fire Station 16 in Los Angeles, showcased in the new docuseries "LA Fire & Rescue," speak about the comparison.

After the two briefly catch up, Olivas wants to make it clear that he approves of Eigenberg's portrayal of a firefighter on the show.

“He does a good job portraying a firefighter. I mean, they train, they work hard,” he says. “It’s what the fire service is all about — what they do on ‘Chicago Fire.’ So, it makes me happy when I watch the show and just say, ‘Man, they’re doing a great job.’”

"Chicago Fire" star David Eigenberg and Capt. Dan Olivas. Casey Durkin / NBC via Getty Images

The bulk of training Olivas references took place about 11 years ago south of Chicago in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, at the Illinois Fire Service Institute, Eigenberg explains, where they mimicked fires and were required to crawl through small spaces, like closets.

“You can get lost in it, believe it or not, in a heartbeat because your brain is doing something different,” the actor explains. “You’re not prepared for that. So your brain goes, ‘All right,’ and you’re following the wall because you’re dragging your hand along the wall and you can’t see and then all the sudden you don’t know where you are.”

However, Eigenberg says they re “very, very safe” while reenacting fires on set — which Olivas says he could “totally tell a lot of it is just for TV” based on smoke conditions.

“They’re always walking into a situation which they know is safe, but could turn on them and go bad at any second,” Eigenberg says, comparing the scenarios to reality.

Like real-life firefighters, David Eigenberg's "Chicago Fire" character has also dealt with both work and family-related crises, like when his wife battled lung cancer. Casey Durkin / NBC via Getty Images

Olivas seconds that, adding that the actors are running into controlled fires, while “anything can happen in an instant” amid real flames.

One characteristic of firefighters that Eigenberg picked up on while spending time with first responders: their sense of humor.

“They laugh just as hard as we do, I think, and one thing I missed on the show is first responders deal with ... a lot of real-life scenarios, which are horrifying for a normal person,” he explains. “They deal with it in a way that they get through it, but it also sits with them and they have a great sense of humor, which helps them laugh about bad scenarios.”

Eigenburg says that “Chicago Fire” couldn’t embrace the humor because it “wouldn’t be understood by a general viewing audience.”

“That’s the one thing that really stinks,” he says, “because it can really, really help make people laugh after you come through really something horrible.”

Olivas says the life-threatening and sometimes fatal events he sees on the job “eats you up inside,” especially when seeing horrible situations involving children.