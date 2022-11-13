'SNL' spoofs 'House of the Dragon' with 'Chappelle's Show' crossover

Dave Chappelle brought together "House of the Dragon" and "Chappelle's Show" during last night's episode of "Saturday Night Live."

For his third time hosting the iconic late night sketch comedy show, Chappelle brought out some familiar faces—and characters—during the episode. The comedian returned to the main stage on Nov. 12 to tee up the digital short about the “Games of Thrones” prequel series, including a fake teaser for season two of the show.

“I am the biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ fan, I love their new show, and I gotta tell you, I love that they’re including Black characters,” he said. “But to be honest, the Black characters take me out of it a little bit…it’s a little jarring. Where are these people from?”

Chloe Fineman and newcomer Michael Longfellow starred as Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen as they strategized on a war against King’s Landing, including identifying their “true allies.”

This prompted the entrance of Corlys Velaryon, portrayed by Kenan Thompson, in the sketch. On the voyage to Dragonstone, Thompson also brought along his granddaughters Baela and Rhaena Targaryen, portrayed by Punkie Johnson and Ego Nwodim.

Thompson said he found new allies from “even further away lands” that had come to Dragonstone to "pay their respects" to Fineman. This moment saw the entrance of Chappelle as Silky Johnson, his character from his early aughts sketch comedy show, donning a period version of the character’s signature attire.

“Chappelle’s Show” cast member Donnell Rawlings joined the comedian in his entrance, donning a blonde curly wig and a black and gold jacquard dress. Rawlings cracked a joke at the Targaryen family, telling Fineman and Longfellow, “This whole family looks like the sun took a look and said ‘No, thank you.’”

Host Dave Chappelle and Donnell Rawlings during the “House of the Dragon” sketch on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Rosalind O’Connor / NBC

In addition to reprising Silky Johnson, Ice-T made his own appearance during the episode, portraying cousin Larry Targaryen. He donned period garb, made complete with a light brown fur coat, along with a white fedora to cover his blonde curly wig.

Ice-T and Chappelle exchanged roasts, with the comedian telling the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star, “You look like E.T. when they dressed him up for Halloween.”

Ice-T during the “House of the Dragon” sketch on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Rosalind O’Connor / NBC

Chappelle reprised two more of his “Chappelle’s Show” characters throughout the sketch, including Tyrone Biggums and Rick James, who proceeded to hit on Fineman.

The sketch ended with the comedian's three characters riding off on dragons, each getting a chance to exclaim a catchphrase.

Host Dave Chappelle during the “House of the Dragon” sketch on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Rosalind O’Connor / NBC

Chappelle appeared in several sketches throughout the evening, following a 15-minute monologue to kick-off the show after its cold open. The comedian covered several topics throughout his monologue, including former President Donald Trump, the recent midterm elections, as well as the antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

The comedian read a statement from a piece of paper at the top of the monologue, telling the audience, “I denounce antisemitism in all its forms and I stand with my friends in the Jewish community — and that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.”