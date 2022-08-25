Get to know the cast of Netflix’s 'Dated and Related'

On Sept. 2, Netflix will release “Dated and Related,” which the streaming giant has labeled “the most awkward dating show in history.”

The teaser for the reality series shows sibling duos (and one pair of cousins) living in a beautiful beachside villa in the South of France. The contestants compete in challenges and go on double dates to help their sibling find love.

“Dated and Related” is hosted by Melinda Berry, who previously appeared on Season Two of Netflix’s “Too Hot to Handle.” With Berry’s help, each relative will be pushed out of their comfort zone as they search for a connection.

"Dated and Related" host Melinda Berry Netflix

Throughout the episodes, Berry informs the contestants about new arrivals in the villa and she also surprises them with unexpected eliminations.

If you are curious to find out who signed up for Netflix’s latest dating experiment, check out the groups of siblings who are hoping to receive the title of best wingwoman or wingman in “Dated and Related.”

The Bajors

Lily and Mady Bajor Netflix

Mady and Lily Bajor are sisters who exude confidence and lightheartedness. They are very protective of each other, so they should be the perfect wingwomen. However, one Bajor sister becomes frustrated early on when she feels like her sister isn’t doing everything she can to help both of them find love.

Mady Bajor

Age: 20

Hometown: Texas, USA

Job: Advertising student

Instagram: @mady

Lily Bajor

Age: 22

Hometown: Texas, USA

Job: Cocktail waitress and student

Instagram: @lilybajor

The Bishops

Kaz and Kieran Bishop Netflix

Although they don’t share the same features, these Brits are actually identical twins.

Immediately when they step into the villa, the Bishops catch the attention of multiple sibling pairs, which means a love triangle (or square) is inevitable. The Bishops are hoping to pursue quite a few women and they will be involved in plenty of drama.

Kaz Bishop

Age: 30

Hometown: Essex, UK

Job: Firefighter

Instagram: @kazbishop_

Kieran Bishop

Age: 30

Hometown: Essex, UK

Job: Banking consultant

Instagram: @kieranbishop__

The Cohens/Hahns

Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen Netflix

Jason Cohen and Chris Hahn stand out because they are the only pair on “Dated & Related” who aren’t siblings. The two New Jersey natives are cousins which should make them feel less awkward compared to the other contestants. But, Cohen and Hahn frequently use pickup lines, so they are not immune to having a few cringey moments in each of the episodes.

Jason Cohen

Age: 27

Hometown: New Jersey, USA

Job: Lifeguard and Jet ski instructor

Instagram: @jasoncohenofficial

Chris Hahn

Age: 27

Hometown: New Jersey, USA

Job: Server and surf instructor

Instagram: @chrishahnofficial

The Millers

Dyman and Deyon Miller Netflix

The Millers might be the pair most committed to helping their sibling find love. The brother and sister duo have a strong bond and give each other tips about being successful in love. Older sister Dyman Miller spends most of her time in the villa getting to know the girls her brother is interested in. Meanwhile, Deyon Miller is one of the funniest people on the show–and the clumsiest.

Dyman Miller

Age: 25

Hometown: Florida, USA

Job: Medical assistant

Instagram: dyman.miller (private)

Deyon Miller

Age: 21

Hometown: Florida, USA

Job: HR manager and sports model

Instagram: @itsdeyon

The Parsijanis

Nina and Diana Parsijani Netflix

The second pair of twins this season are Diana and Nina Parsijani. With Diana’s ostentatious personality and Nina’s calm demeanor, the two balance each other out. They are so close that they even share an Instagram. As soon as they walk into the villa, they each have a couple men pursuing them. But, the Parsijanis are locked in on only one duo. They fall hard and fast.

Diana Javidi Parsijani

Age: 29

Hometown: Oslo, Norway

Job: Jewelry specialist

Instagram: @ninaxdiana

Nina Javidi Parsijani

Age: 29

Hometown: Oslo, Norway

Job: Jewelry specialist

Instagram: @ninaxdiana

The Roppos

Corrina and Joey Roppo Netflix

While big brother Joey Roppo is focused on ensuring his little sister, Corrina Roppo, doesn’t leave the show heartbroken, she is more concerned about finding her perfect match. Their bio in Netflix’s press release for the show sums them up as two, “kind hearted and would like to have a stable relationship with someone who matches their Christian values, fits into their active lifestyle and makes a killer addition to their volleyball team.”

Corrina Roppo

Age: 23

Hometown: Washington, USA

Job: Music teacher

Instagram: @corrinaroppo

Joey Roppo

Age: 28

Hometown: Washington, USA

Job: Customs brokerage manager

Instagram: @joeyroppo

The duos who enter in Episode Three are…

The Perfettos

Daniel and Julia Perfetto Netflix

The Perfettos are one of two sibling pairs that are welcomed into the villa just as relationships are developing. Daniel and Julia Perfetto are Italians, who come from Ontario, Canada. They are looking for a connection that matches the meaning of their last name — perfect. Maybe they will find what they have been searching for in the “Dated & Related” villa.

Daniel Perfetto

Age: 25

Hometown: Ontario, Canada

Job: Client care specialist

Instagram: @danielperfetto_

Julia Perfetto

Age: 21

Hometown: Ontario, Canada

Job: HR associate and personal trainer

Instagram: @juliaperfetto

The Taneris

Ceylan and Alara Taneri Netflix

The Taneris also make a grand entrance in Episode Three. The brother and sister seem to have a genuine friendship and are much more relaxed compared to the other relatives. To stand out, they are going to have to risk leaving their comfort zones. Otherwise, they might not stick around until the final episode.

Alara Taneri

Age: 22

Hometown: London, UK/ Cyprus

Job: Fashion design student

Instagram: @alarateneri

Ceylan Taneri

Age: 25

Hometown: London, UK, Cyprus

Job: Professional footballer

Instagram: @ceylantaneri