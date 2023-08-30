Daniel Radcliffe shows off his abs and his tighty-whities on his show

It’s the end of times and Daniel Radcliffe is stripping down.

The actor and his ripped body made headlines after the “Miracle Workers: End Times” season finale aired on Aug. 28 and featured Radcliffe in just his underwear.

The TBS comedy is an anthology series, with each season taking on a new storyline with the same actors. “End Times,” the fourth season of the series, followed Radcliffe as “Mad Max”-style wasteland warrior Sid as he and ruthless warlord Freya (Geraldine Viswanathan) faced their dystopian nightmare of settling down in the suburbs.

Daniel Radcliffe "goes feral" in the "Miracle Workers" Season Four finale. Tyler Golden / TBS

During the finale, the couple, along with the rest of the small-town folk, faced off against robot invaders. At the encouragement of his friends during a battle to the death, Radcliffe’s character “goes feral” to save his community. He strips down to his underwear and starts acting animalistic.

Sid proceeds to attack the robots. At one point, he rips one robot's arms and starts beating it with them.

“Oh, savage,” Scraps the War Dog (Jon Bass) says in the scene.

The cast of "Miracle Workers: End Times." Tyler Golden / TBS

This isn’t the first time that Radcliffe has stripped down. After his “Harry Potter” days, the actor appeared in the nude when doing the play “Equus.”

He also showed off his fit physique when portraying “Weird Al” Yankovic in the 2022 biopic “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

Daniel Radcliffe shirtless as “Weird Al” Yankovic in the biopic "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story." YouTube

When he's not stealing the scene with his shirtless moments, the British star is caring for his baby boy he and girlfriend Erin Darke welcomed earlier this year.

On April 25, a rep for Radcliffe confirmed to TODAY.com that the couple officially became parents. In July, the actor was photographed carrying his son while he and Darke joined the SAG-AFTRA picket line in New York City.

It’s been 12 years since Radcliffe portrayed the Boy Who Lived in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.” This year, Max announced a TV reboot of the “Harry Potter” film series, but don't expect Radcliffe to participate.

While the actor said he was “excited” about the news, he told “Access Hollywood,” “I think it’s very much like, they’re going for a new series and there will be somebody else playing Harry so I think it would be very weird for me to show up.”

The last time the actor reunited with his "Harry Potter" co-stars was in January 2022 for the HBO Max special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.”