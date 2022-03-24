Daniel Radcliffe says he ‘unironically’ enjoys ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Love Is Blind’

Daniel Radcliffe is owning his love for reality TV series “Love Is Blind.”

Radcliffe, who appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Thursday, said his girlfriend, Erin Darke, was the one to introduce him to the series. Still, he revealed he’s the one to request a night of "Love Is Blind" binge-watching.

“Now I have to own the fact that I’m also like, ‘Hey, you want to put on ‘Love Is Blind'?” Radcliffe said.

Radcliffe discussed guilty pleasures with Clarkson ahead of his new film “The Lost City,” in which co-star Sandra Bullock’s character writes guilty pleasure novels.

And while he said he doesn’t believe in guilty pleasures, “The Bachelor” is another reality series that gets him. Radcliffe said he hadn’t seen the most recent season, but heard “it was mental.”

“I feel like at one time I would refer to my love of reality TV and ‘The Bachelor’ as a guilty pleasure, but I now just have to admit that I’m unironically enjoying it,” Radcliffe said.

"Love Is Blind" premiered on Netflix in February 2020, and returned for a second season last month. Netflix announced Thursday that the hit dating series was renewed through season five, as the streaming service expands its reality romance offerings.