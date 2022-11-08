Daniel Durant shows 'what it's like to dance from a deaf perspective' in moving 'DWTS' performance

"CODA" star Daniel Durant danced without music to demonstrate for viewers what it was like to dance as a deaf person on the Nov. 7 episode of "Dancing with the Stars."

"This week, I really want to give the audience and the judges an idea of what it’s like to dance from a deaf perspective,” Durant, who is deaf, revealed in footage shot during rehearsals.

Durant and his partner, pro dancer Britt Stewart, took to the dance floor with a jazz routine set to a cover of Depeche Mode's 1990 hit "Enjoy the Silence." Midway through their performance, the music abruptly stopped as Durant and Stewart continued gracefully moving together.

Daniel Durant and partner Britt Stewart performed a partly silent dance to Depeche Mode's "Enjoy the Silence" on "Dancing with the Stars." Eric McCandless / ABC

The show's studio audience loudly cheered during the duo's dramatic performance.

Afterward, the show’s judges almost unanimously gave the pair perfect 10 scores — with Derek Hough moved to tears.

"Daniel, that was so insanely powerful," Hough told the actor. "Because it made me realize how much I depend on the music, and so to share that experience, that was impactful, man"

Durant explained during rehearsals that he wanted to show viewers what it was like to "dance from a deaf perspective." Eric McCandless / ABC

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba also raved about the performance.

"I want you to know that you are saving so many people out there right now by sharing your experience this way and teaching us what it is to be deaf," said Inaba, adding. "That dance was not only educational and profound, it was so funky."

Stewart posted a video of the performance on Instagram. In her caption, she opened up about how much it meant to her.

"It’s always hard for me to find the words after something really touches me. Last night felt profound and bigger than Daniel and I," she wrote, before directly addressing the actor.

"Daniel, thank you for letting us into your world last night. You are changing my life," she wrote.

Stewart added just one emoji in her message to Durant: a hand saying "I love you" in sign language.