“Whitney Houston Night” was one for the books.

The Nov. 14 episode of “Dancing With the Stars” kicked off with guest judge Billy Porter belting out the iconic singer’s “How Will I Know” as the pros showed off their best moves. Hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough also busted out a routine during the opening number before the dance-offs began.

This week, the seven remaining couples danced to hit Whitney Houston songs. Six of the duos also went head-to-head with another couple for a chance at extra points.

Jason Mraz and his partner, Daniella Karagach, went up against Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd, performing a salsa to “It’s Not Right, But It’s Okay.” Williams won the battle and earned 3 extra points.

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold went up against Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, dancing a rumba to "One Moment in Time." Hannigan won the battle and earned 3 extra points.

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev and Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy danced a cha-cha to "So Emotional." Lawson won the battle and earned 3 extra points.

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov didn't compete in the dance-offs because they scored the highest last week and received 3 extra points.

It was another night filled with the stars dancing their hearts’ out for the chance to take home the Mirrorball Trophy. Here are the highlights below.

Who was the eighth celebrity dancer to get eliminated?

DANCING WITH THE STARS - ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” stars Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd. Andrew Eccles / ABC

Based on the combination of the judges’ scores and viewer votes, Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd’s time on “Dancing With the Stars” came to an end. The couple received a 32 out of 40 after their rumba set to “Didn’t We Almost Have It All.”

They had also received extra points for winning their dance-off, but it wasn’t enough.

“This has been the most wonderful experience of my life,” the “Brady Bunch” star told the hosts. “The support of friends, fans, family, and everyone here has made this a complete delight from start to finish.”

Who is at the top of the leaderboard?

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov were back on top this week. The extra 3 points that they received early on helped them take the lead.

They first danced a paso doble to “Queen of the Night” that earned them a 39/40. But with the bonus points, they had a total score of 42/43.

Which celebrities are at the bottom of the leaderboard?

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold, who danced a Viennese waltz to “I Have Nothing,” ended up getting a 28 out of 40.

Which celebrities are left in the competition?

The following competitors still have a chance to dust off their dancing shoes:

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy

Next week will be “A Celebration of Taylor Swift,” with the remaining couples dancing to songs from Swift’s discography. Dancer Mandy Moore will be the guest judge.