'Dancing With the Stars' Motown night has model exiting the competition in Week 3

The competition is heating up on “Dancing With the Stars.”

One more couple was sent home during Week 3 of the ABC competition show. Hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, the professional dancers opened the episode with a Motown-inspired routine. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, along with guest judge Michael Strahan, applauded the troupe before this week’s competition kicked off.

It was another night filled with the stars giving it their all on the dance floor for their chance to take home the Mirrorball Trophy. Here are the highlights below.

Who was the third celebrity dancer to get eliminated?

Jenna Johnson and Tyson Beckford. Andrew Eccles / ABC

Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson took their last bow after having the lowest judges and fan-voted scores.

The model and dancer scored a 20 out of 40 for their foxtrot set to “Master Blaster (Jammin’)” by Stevie Wonder.

“It’s been good, I learned a lot of things that I can take into the real world, so I had a good time," Beckford said after being eliminated.

Who is at the top of the leaderboard?

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach. Andrew Eccles / ABC

This week proved to be a big one as Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach earned the first 9's of the season. They scored a 34 out of 40 after impressing the judges with their jive set to “Do You Love Me” by The Contours.

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov Eric McCandless / ABC

But they weren't the only couple to score 9's. After dancing the samba to “You Can’t Hurry Love” by The Supremes, they also earned a 34/40, putting them at the top alongside Mraz and Karagach.

Which celebrities are at the bottom of the leaderboard?

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold and Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber were in the bottom three before Beckford and Johnson were eliminated this week.

However, the second couple to get the lowest score from the judges and fan votes was Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart, who got a 22 out of 40.

Which celebrities are left in the competition?

The following competitors still have a chance to dust off their dancing shoes: