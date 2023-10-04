Another celebrity's journey on "Dancing With the Stars" has come to an end.

Week two of “DWTS” Season 32 was a fiery one as the couples took the dance floor for Latin Night. The show kicked off with the pros delivering a sensational routine to Rosalía’s “Despechá,” before hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro introduced the pairs.

At the top of the episode, it was announced that Artem Chigvintsev had tested positive for COVID-19 and his partner, “Bachelorette” star Charity Lawson, would be dancing with Ezra Sosa.

It was another night filled with the stars doing their best at a chance for the Mirrorball Trophy. Here are the highlights below.

Who was the second celebrity dancer to get eliminated?

DANCING WITH THE STARS - ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” stars Alan Bersten and Jamie Lynn Spears. Andrew Eccles / ABC

“Zoey 101” star Jamie Lynn Spears’ took a bow after she and Alan Bersten were eliminated during the second episode. The pair performed a Cha Cha to Pitbull, with the judges Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba giving them feedback on how Spears could improve.

However, after fan votes and judges scores were tallied up, Britney Spears' little sister was eliminated.

Who is at the top of the leaderboard?

DANCING WITH THE STARS - ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” stars Val Chmerkovskiy and Xochitl Gomez Andrew Eccles / ABC

There are two couples leading the competition after the second week.

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy earned the highest score of the night and the season's best. The duo danced to Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” and led the pack by getting a score of 24/30.

DANCING WITH THE STARS - ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” stars Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach. Andrew Eccles / ABC

Additionally, Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach earned the same score after dancing the Rumba.

Which celebrities are at the bottom of the leaderboard?

As the judges scores and viewer votes were added up to determine who stays in the competition and who gets eliminated, the second couple in jeopardy of being eliminated was Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart. The pair now have the lowest scores of the season.

However, they also received the same score of 15/30 as Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold and Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd.

Which celebrities are left in the competition?

The following competitors still have a chance to dust off their dancing shoes: