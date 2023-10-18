“Dancing With the Stars” brought the nostalgia during Disney 100 Night.

The Oct. 17 episode kicked off with the pros, as well as hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, delivering a fantastic performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto.” Judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough sang along to the catchy tune with Bruno Tonioli having his own “Bruno” moment.

While many duos lived happily ever after, one sadly had to depart the dance floor. Here are the highlights below.

Who was the fourth celebrity dancer to get eliminated?

Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart ABC/Andrew Eccles

NFL star Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart were the latest couple to be eliminated from "Dancing With the Stars" Season 32.

The duo took the dance floor for a Viennese waltz set to “Baby Mine” from "Dumbo."

“This journey was amazing, and (Britt) was a heck of a coach,” The athlete said after being eliminated. “We had our ups and downs but you really pushed me and brought the best out of me.”

Who is at the top of the leaderboard?

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy on "Disney100 Night" on Oct. 17. Eric McCandless / The Walt Disney Company

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy rang supreme this week. The dancing partners performed a paso doble set to “Un Poco Loco” from “Coco.”

The Marvel star and Chmerkovskiy received 27 out of 30 for their performance.

They were followed by Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov who came in second with 25 out of 30.

Which celebrities are at the bottom of the leaderboard?

The other two couples who were in the bottom three this week were Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong, who received a 22 out of 30, as well as Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd who earned an 18 out of 30.

While not in the bottom three, Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber also earned the lowest score of the night with an 18 out of 30.

However, the votes at the end of the night granted these couples one more chance at the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Which celebrities are left in the competition?

The following competitors still have a chance to dust off their dancing shoes: