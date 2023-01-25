New 'Daisy Jones & the Six' trailer showcases Riley Keough like never before

The trailer for "Daisy Jones & the Six" is officially out, and it gives a whole new look at Riley Keough.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Amazon Prime Video released the nearly minute and a half-long video, sharing that the new show will drop on its streaming platform March 3.

The trailer reveals that the show's premise, based off Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2019 novel “Daisy Jones & the Six” about a fictional 1970s band with the same name, will take a deep dive into the band's rise to fame, and their legendary breakup.

Keough, who plays Daisy Jones, is seen in several shots throughout the video in full '70s garb, rocking long, wavy red hair with flowy tops and bell bottom pants.

Daisy Jones and The Six Prime Video

"Look, I know that I said that I would tell you everything, but how much of everything do you really want to know?" she asks the camera, in character.

The new rock 'n' roll single "Regret Me," a duet between Jones and Billy Dunne, played by Sam Claflin, also dropped on Wednesday. The song, along with snaps from the trailer, hint at a tumultuous but passionate relationship between the two singers and lovers. The 11-song debut album, "Aurora," will be released the same day as the show on March 3.

Keough hasn't been shy about her excitement surrounding the show's release. In an Instagram post on Jan. 9, the 33-year-old shared the new book cover for the "Daily Jones and the Six" novel, which features a dreamy shot of the actor wearing aviator sunglasses with Claflin in the reflection.

Daisy Jones and The Six Lacey Terrell / Prime Video

In May 2022, Keough posted a drawing on social media by Josh Whitehouse, who also stars in "Daisy Jones" as the band's bassist, to pay tribute to the upcoming show. In it, she revealed that the cast was finally done shooting after three years of filming.

"But I’m so grateful it’s taken years because that’s years of getting to spend time with all of you. I’m so grateful to know every one of you and that I got to work with such beautiful angels," she wrote with four red heart emojis.

Keough's more recent Instagram posts have been more somber, however, in light of mother Lisa Marie Presley's death. Presley suddenly died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 due to a cardiac arrest.

The actor first broke her silence on Jan. 20 following the tragic event, sharing a sepia-toned throwback photo of her younger self holding a bouquet of flowers and looking up at Presley.

Days later on Jan. 24, Keough posted a film photo of the two of them sitting at a table beside each other, the last time she saw her mom.

“I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama,” Keough wrote with a red heart emoji, thanking actor Georgie Flores for taking the picture.

Keough's "Daisy Jones" co-stars voiced their love and support in the comment section with both Claflin and Whitehouse commenting red heart emojis.