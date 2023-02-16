Mic check one, two. Daisy Jones & The Six are ready to hit center stage — before everything falls apart.

Based on the 2019 book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, "Daisy Jones & The Six" chronicles the whirlwind rise and epic fall of a fictional band in the 1970s, created by bringing together ingénue Daisy Jones, a party girl with an alluring voice, and The Six, a rock band led by heartthrob Billy Dunne.

When a music producer sees the potential for the Billy and Daisy to make music together, they create a partnership that "catapulted the band from obscurity to unbelievable fame," according to the show's synopsis.

But it takes just one night in Chicago for the band to split up, right at the height of their success. For years, nobody knew the reason behind their breakup.

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin star as Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. Prime Video

The book, formatted as a retrospective oral history of the band, changes that. And based on the first trailer for the show, which features the characters telling their sides of the story on camera, documentary-style, the 10-episode adaptation will as well, promising romance, scandal and songwriting against the backdrop of the rich ‘70s culture of music and fashion.

Here's everything you need to know about the mini-series "Daisy Jones & The Six."

When does 'Daisy Jones & The Six' come out?

The first three episodes of "Daisy Jones" drop on March 3 on Prime Video. New episodes will premiere weekly on Fridays.

Sam Claflin stars as rocker Billy Dunne in "Daisy Jones & The Six." Prime Video

Who stars in the cast of 'Daisy Jones & The Six'?

"Daisy Jones & The Six" features an ensemble cast led by Riley Keough — the granddaughter of Elvis Presley and daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley — as Daisy Jones and Sam Claflin at Billy Dunne. Camila Morrone also stars as Camila Dunne, Billy's wife.

The band at the center of "Daisy Jones & The Six." Prime Video

The rest of the band is made up of keyboardist Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse), guitarist Graham Dunne (Will Harrison), bassist Eddie Roundtree (Josh Whitehouse) and drummer Warren Rojas (Sebastian Chacon).

Nabiyah Be plays Simone Jackson, a disco pioneer and Daisy's best friend, and Tom Wright plays Teddy, a music producer. Timothy Olyphant plays the recurring role of Rod Reyes, the band's tour manager.

Tom Wright in "Daisy Jones and The Six." Lacey Terrell / Prime Video

Is there a trailer?

There are now two clips available previewing the limited series. The first, a teaser released on Jan. 25, showcases Keough going full '70s, rocking long, wavy red hair, flowing tops and bell bottom jeans.

It also introduces show's documentary-esque format, as an older version of Daisy, dressed for an interview, asks the camera, "How much do you want to know?"

A second trailer dropped on Feb. 15 previews how the band came together, hinting at the early animosity Claflin's character feels towards Keough's Daisy.

In the clip, Billy expresses annoyance at having to record his song with Daisy, saying "it's not even a duet." Daisy immediately challenges his performance, asking him what he thinks the song about.

"What do I think the song that I wrote is about?" he responds sarcastically.

"It's about a starting a new life," he says. "It's about dreaming of something different."

The rest of the trailer hints at the band's meteoric rise, which sees their single hit No. 1 on the charts. But as Daisy and Billy get closer through the songwriting process, his wife Camila takes notice.

"It's what people want to see, it's an act," Billy explains to a tearful Camila.

"Tell me that there's nothing going on between us," Daisy confronts Billy later in the trailer. "Tell me if I'm crazy."

The rest of the three-minute clip promises plenty of drama, full of tears, guitar-smashing and fist-fighting.

Who wrote the soundtrack's original songs?

The book version of "Daisy Jones" follows the band as they write and produce their first album, "Aurora." While Jenkins wrote lyrics for some of the songs, the show takes it a step further by setting them to melody.

Blake Mills wrote the songs on the record, with contributions from Phoebe Bridgers, Jackson Browne and Marcus Mumford, according to Pitchfork.

Two of the songs from "Aurora" have already been released.

"Regret Me" is an angry rock anthem with the hook, "You regret me, and I'll regret you."

The soulful ballad "Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)" follows a relationship that has "unraveled," with lyrics like, "This thing we've been doing ain't working out, why can't you just admit it to me?"

Both songs feature Keough and Claflin in lead vocals.

More songs from the album will drop on March 3 with the show's premiere.

Was Daisy Jones & The Six a real band or based on a true story?

As rocking as their songs are, Daisy Jones & The Six is unfortunately not a real band. However, Reid has been open about the real life '70s singers that gave her inspiration.

In a blog post for Hello Sunshine — the Reese Witherspoon-led production company behind the show — Reid said a moment in the 1997 Fleetwood Mac reunion show "The Dance" inspired the complicated relationship at the center of her story.

While the chemistry between Daisy and Billy may be undeniable, real life gets in the way in the form of his loving marriage to Camila.

Daisy and Billy have to fight the off-stage implications of their on-stage chemistry. Lacey Terrell / Prime Video

In the scene from the documentary, Stevie Nicks sings "Landslide" with Lindsey Buckingham accompanying her. Towards the end of the song, "Lindsey put his fist under his chin and looked at Stevie as if she was a miracle," Reid said.

"And I thought, 'Oh, they’re in love with each other,'" she wrote in the post.

She was later shocked to discover that while the bandmates had been romantically involved in the past, they had not been together at that moment, leaving her to determine that "love makes no goddamn sense."

"When I decided I wanted to write a book about rock and roll, I kept coming back to that moment when Lindsey watched Stevie sing 'Landslide,'" she wrote. "How it looked so much like two people in love. And yet, we’ll never truly know what lived between them. I wanted to write a story about that, about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh."

Will there be a Season 2?

"Daisy Jones & The Six" is a limited musical-drama mini-series set to follow the events of its source material, which is a standalone book.

The band speaks at a press conference. Prime Video

Reid has other books, each spotlighting a different decade and a different cast of characters:

"The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo," set between the 1960s and the modern day, follows a fictional Hollywood starlet as she looks back on her life and her seven marriages. Netflix announced in March 2022 that it was working on a film adaptation of the story.

"Malibu Rising" tells the story of the four Riva siblings and the events that occur over the course of one night in 1983, starting with an annual party and ending with a devastating fire. A TV adaptation of the Read With Jenna pick is in the works at Hulu, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"Carrie Soto Is Back" follows the attempted comeback of fictional sports legend Carrie Soto as she tries to hold onto her women's tennis record for most Grand Slam titles, coming out of retirement to play the 1994-1995 season.

Taylor Jenkins Reid also wrote "One True Loves" about a woman forced to choose between a new fiancé and her husband who she had presumed died in a helicopter crash four years earlier. A film adaptation of "One True Loves," starring Phillipa Soo, Simu Liu and Luke Bracey, premieres in theaters April 7.