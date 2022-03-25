Cynthia Nixon wishes ‘old friend’ Sarah Jessica Parker a happy birthday in sweet post

Here's how you know actors really, really like each other: They get to call each other "old."

Which is what Cynthia Nixon did in an affectionate birthday post to her longtime pal and "And Just Like That..." co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, on Parker's 57th birthday Friday.

Sarah Jessica Parker with Cynthia Nixon on the set of "And Just Like That..." in 2021 in New York City. James Devaney / GC Images

"Old friend, I cherish you and admire the hell out of the woman you are. I always have," Nixon, 55, wrote in the caption to the post showing them as their "Sex and the City"/"And Just Like That..." characters Carrie and Miranda. "And I always will. Happy, happy birthday and many more to come."

Of course, it's the friendship that's aged well along with Parker herself. The pair grew up as child actors and ran into one another on various jobs through the 1980s and 1990s. (In 1982's "My Body, My Child," the two even played sisters!)

Parker (c.) and Nixon (r.) with Maia Danziger in 1982's "My Body, My Child." ABC via Getty Images

But it was not until “Sex and the City,” which aired from 1998-2004, that the all-grown-up actors became lifelong buddies, along with their co-star Kristin Davis.

In 2021, The Cut shared a throwback photo of them in the 1982 film (see above), and the pair made sure to share some memories in the comments. Noted Parker at the time, Nixon has been "one of my most favorite acting partners for more than 40 years!!!”

Kristin Davis, Parker and Nixon on the set of "And Just Like That..." in New York City. Gotham / GC Images

And now that "And Just Like That..." has been renewed for a second season, they're going to have plenty of time to make even more memories!