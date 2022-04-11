‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ will be back for a 12th season

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” will return for Season 12, Larry David confirmed on Sunday night.

David broke the news at an Emmys event at the DGA presented by HBO Max. The event included a screening of Season 11 episode “The Watermelon” as well as a live panel discussion hosted by Rich Eisen and featuring David, executive producer Jeff Schaffer, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines and Richard Lewis.

As Eisen wrote on Twitter, “So, I was honored to emcee an (Emmys) panel for ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ tonight here in LA with most of the cast and asked Larry David the ultimate question: Will there be another season of Curb? He said yes.”

No further details about Season 12 were announced.

The news is especially exciting because “Curb’s” return is never a sure thing. With 11 seasons spread out over 21 years, the series operates only when David feels inspired to write more of it. (The show took a major hiatus between 2011 and 2017.)

But as Smoove told Variety ahead of the Season 11 premiere, “I think Larry can see more seasons, more episodes, more storylines, based on what he has at his disposal. The more the world changes, the more toys he has to play with. He’s excited right now — his energy is great.”

The 11th season of the HBO comedy finished airing in December and follows Larry after a burglar drowns in his pool, which is not enclosed by a 5-foot fence, as required by a local ordinance. Facing blackmail, Larry hires the dead burglar’s niece, Maria Sofia, for a new show he’s developing.

Season 11 featured guest stars such as Tracey Ullman, Woody Harrelson, Julie Bowen, Jon Hamm, Bill Hader, Lucy Liu, Seth Rogen, Elon Gold, Josh Gad and Albert Brooks.