'Cribs' Season 19: The 34 celebs who are opening up their homes next

MTV's hit show "Cribs" is back with new episodes, and TODAY.com has an exclusive look at the list of celebrities who will be opening up their lavish homes to viewers this fall.

Eager to learn more about the upcoming season? Consider this your all-access pass to a bunch of fabulous house parties.

When do new episodes of 'Cribs' Season 19 premiere?

The next installment of episodes premieres on Nov. 15 at 9:30pm ET/PT. This is a continuation of Season 19, which began airing last year.

Which celebrities are featured this season?

Thirty-four celebrities will be rolling out the welcome mat for MTV during upcoming episodes of "Cribs." Here's the full list.

Adrian Grenier

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton

Alyssa Edwards

Amanda Seales

Anjali Bhimani

Atsuko Okatsuka

Bobby Berk

C.J. Perry

DaniLeigh

Dita Von Teese

E.G. Daily

Emelia Hartford

Gus Kenworthy

Janel Parrish

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jenna Jameson

Jesse Metcalfe

Jonathan Bennett

Kaila Novak

Margaret Cho

Martha Hunt

Mena Suvari

Nastia Liukin

Nick Viall

Nicole Sullivan

Nikki Garcia

Perez Hilton

Rumer Willis

Scotty Pippen Jr.

Shaun T

Taye Diggs

Vanessa Williams

Vinny Guadagnino

Vivica A. Fox

What is ‘Cribs’?

If you somehow managed to escape the cultural phenomenon in the early 2000’s, the MTV reality show made a comeback in 2021 and has been showcasing celebrity homes ever since.

Each season of "Cribs", a new group of celebrities give MTV an extensive tour of their impressive homes.

Last year, the show featured the likes of Kristin Cavallari, the late Leslie Jordan, Macy Gray, Nicole Scherzinger, Olivia Culpo and Whitney Cummings.

Where to watch 'Cribs'

You can watch this season, and past seasons, of "Cribs" on MTV, Paramount+, the MTV app and the official series page.