'Crash Landing on You' co-stars confirm they're expecting their first child

Less than a month after Son Ye-jin’s talent agency deemed rumors that the “Crash Landing on You” actress was pregnant as "absolutely not true," the South Korean star announced on her Instagram feed that she and her husband (and "CLOY" co-star) Hyun Bin are expecting a baby.

“Everyone, I wanted to share some precious news with you today,” Son said in Korean on June 27, over a photo of blooming flowers. “A new life has found us. I’m so grateful but also cautious and haven’t told people until now. We will protect the precious life that came to us. I hope you stay healthy. Please be happy.”

Son, 40, and Hyun, 39, gained prominence in 2019 mega-hit of a K-drama “Crash Landing on You,” in which they play on-screen love interests who go to extreme lengths to make their relationship work.

Son plays a wealthy South Korean businesswoman who accidentally paraglides into the DMZ and is rescued by the North Korean army captain portrayed by her future husband, Bin. To say that sparks flew even before they kissed is an understatement. Viewers cheered for the fictional couple — not realizing that the actors were slowly falling in love in real life.

The two had previously starred together in the 2018 crime film “The Negotiation,” where the “Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food” actress played a police negotiator and the “Memories of the Alhambra” actor tackled the role of a kidnapper with ulterior motives.

Despite the fact that their roles dictated that they communicate remotely through monitors rather than in person face-to-face, the duo still exuded a ridiculous amount of chemistry that helped overcome the uneven plot.

lim hyo seon / Netflix

For years, both actors had denied being involved with each other. But after a Korean newspaper published photos of the couple on a date, both Son and Hyun confirmed on January 1, 2021 that they were indeed in a relationship.

“We ask that you look warmly upon their relationship and cheer for them in the future,” Hyun's agency VAST Entertainment said at the time.

A year and a month later, Hyun announced that the couple was planning to wed.

“I wanted to let my fans know about this important decision in my life,” he wrote in a statement in Korean released by VAST Entertainment and published on Instagram. “Many of you have probably already guessed, right? It’s true. I have made the important decision to marry and am taking steps toward the second stage of my life.”

Son shared a message of her own. “I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it’s an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes … it’s him,” she wrote in a message in Korean. She said the relationship "happened so naturally."

The superstar couple were married in a lavish ceremony on March 31 in what the Korean media referred to as the wedding of the century. They then honeymooned for two weeks in Los Angeles before returning to Korea.

Now, the couple await the birth of their baby — the continuation of on-screen love story made real.