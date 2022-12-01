Courteney Cox photobombs ‘Friends’ fans posing on show’s famous couch: ‘It’s Monica!’

As soon as they did a quick "pivot" on the orange couch, these "Friends" fans got the ultimate treat.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, Courteney Cox, 58, surprised fans when she photobombed a few pictures they took at Warner Brothers Studio in Burbank, California.

As they took pictures on what looked like the iconic couch from the “Friends” intro, Cox, who played Monica Geller in the show, jumped out from behind them.

Once fans noticed what had happened, they immediately started to smile (and sometimes cry and scream) and look behind them to see if Cox was there.

“It’s Monica!” one fan said after spotting her.

Cox hugged them ... and then went back into hiding to get ready to photobomb another group's picture.

"Don’t you hate a photo bomber?" Cox hilariously captioned the clip on her Instagram account.

She'll be there for you, "Friends" fans! @courtneycoxofficial via Instagram

From 1994 to 2004, Cox appeared on the NBC hit show "Friends." In May 2021, she got together with her former castmates for the highly anticipated “Friends: The Reunion," where they talked about all the highs and lows of the show that continues to be a fan favorite.

When Cox spoke to TODAY’s Willie Geist during an extended “Sunday Sitdown” interview, she joked that she should’ve rewatched "Friends" before appearing on the reunion because she didn't remember much about filming the comedy series.

“I should’ve watched all 10 seasons because when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like, ‘I don’t remember being there,’” Cox laughed. “Yeah, I don’t remember filming so many episodes.

“I see it on TV sometimes and I stop and go, ‘Oh my God, I don’t remember this at all,’” she added. “But it’s so funny.”

Some fans cried with joy when they noticed the star was right behind them. @courtneycoxofficial via Instagram

Cox noted that she doesn’t remember filming some of the show because she has a “bad memory.”

“It’s really basic,” she said with a laugh. “I don’t remember any trauma in my childhood, but I have, like, three memories. I don’t know. I don’t know why.”

If anything, Cox said that she would've liked to have more physical mementos of her time on the show.

“I’m kinda bummed that we didn’t spend more time taking pictures. Because I don’t have a lot to look back at,” she said.