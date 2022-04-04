Courteney Cox played with a ‘Friends’ face filter and the results weren’t pretty

We adored Courteney Cox as Monica Geller for a decade on "Friends" — and now we're getting an exclusive peek at Cox posing as all six of the hit NBC sitcom's famous characters.

Well, sort of.

The "Shining Vale" star, 57, had some fun playing with Instagram's new "Friends" face filter over the weekend. But the results, which she posted in a selfie video on her Instagram page, left even her mystified.

The app is supposed to make users look just like Ross, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Chandler and Monica, but instead Courteney Cox ended up looking like, well, Courteney Cox wearing a bunch of freaky Halloween masks.

“Apparently, there’s a new ‘Friends’ face app,” Cox says at the start of the video. “Let’s check it out.”

The filter experiment kicks off with Cox posing with digitized black eyes and facial whiskers. She guesses she's supposed to look like her TV brother, Ross. "Hi," she says, lowering her voice to sound like actor David Schwimmer.

“Really? I don’t look anything like Schwimmer," she says, giving up.

Next, Cox appears as Joey with thick eyebrows, a square jaw and more whiskers. "How you doin'?" she asks, delivering actor Matt LeBlanc's catchphrase from the show.

"How you doin'?" Cox asks as she wears co-star Matt LeBlanc's face while trying out Instagram's new "Friends" filter. @courteneycoxofficial / Instagram

"Oh, looks good with an earring. Or two," she adds, flashing her own jewelry.

Then, things start getting loopier as the filter begins producing strange results.

"Oh, hello,” Cox asks on round three. “Who is that? Is that Monica? Not sure. Rachel? I've no idea. This is one of the worst apps I’ve ever seen, but OK."

Cox wondered why Matthew Perry's character, Chandler Bing, had such a pink face. @courteneycoxofficial / Instagram

Cox later wears what is purportedly the face of her on-screen love interest Chandler, played by Matthew Perry on the show. But for some reason, the filter has turned Chandler's face pink.

"Wow, Chandler has rosacea," quips Cox.

Cox struggles to identify the filter's final female character. Is she Phoebe? Rachel? Monica? No idea again.

"This is the worst mouth of anyone," Cox says, examining herself for clues. "So it's not Jennifer (Aniston) or Rachel because she's got a gorgeous mouth."

The filtered face even causes Cox to have self-esteem issues. "Is this me?" she wonders. "I feel terrible about myself. Bye!"

Last month, Cox opened up to Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist about how little she remembers from her time on the "Friends" set.

The "Scream" franchise star joked that she probably should have watched "Friends" again before appearing on HBO Max's “Friends: The Reunion” in May 2021.

“I should’ve watched all 10 seasons because when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like, ‘I don’t remember being there,’” she told Willie, laughing. “Yeah. I don’t remember filming so many episodes.”

Cox, who chalked up her forgetfulness to having a "bad memory," added that when she does catch episodes of the show, she likes what she sees.

“I see it on TV sometimes and I stop and go, ‘Oh, my God, I don’t remember this at all,’” she said. “But it’s so funny.”