Courteney Cox reveals her favorite Monica love interest on ‘Friends’

As Monica on "Friends," Courteney Cox got to smooch a lot of A-list love interests — but two of her guest co-stars stand out among the rest in her memory.

"Well, Tom Selleck was the nicest. And the tallest," Cox, 57, revealed to host Sean Evans on Thursday's episode of the YouTube talk show “Hot Ones.”

She added, "Jon Favreau is the best director," noting that at the time of his "Friends" appearances, the filmmaker hadn't yet begun directing hits like "Elf" and "Iron Man."

Of course, Selleck, 77, played Dr. Richard Burke, the older ophthalmologist Monica fell for in season two of the hit NBC sitcom, while Favreau, 55, played Pete Becker, the eccentric millionaire who aspired to compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship who Monica began dating in season three.

Cox in a scene with Selleck on "Friends." Courtesy Everett Collection

Cox's character also spent time with George Clooney and Jean-Claude Van Damme, among other Hollywood heartthrobs, before settling down with future hubby Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry).

However, Cox is the first to admit that her memory is foggy when it comes to her time on the "Friends" set.

During a recent “Sunday Sitdown” interview with Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist, the actor, who currently stars alongside Greg Kinnear in Starz's new comedy-horror series “Shining Vale,” joked that she should’ve rewatched every episode of the "Friends" series before appearing last year with her castmates on HBO Max's “Friends: The Reunion.”

“I should’ve watched all 10 seasons because when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like, ‘I don’t remember being there,’” she said, laughing. “Yeah. I don’t remember filming so many episodes.”

"I see it on TV sometimes and I stop and go, ‘Oh, my God, I don’t remember this at all,’” Cox added. “But it’s so funny.”

Favreau appeared in several episodes of "Friends" in 1997. Courtesy Everett Collection

The "Scream" franchise star told Willie there's no specific reason that she can't recall working on "Friends." She chalks it up to simply having a bad memory.

“It’s really basic,” she said, laughing. “I don’t remember any trauma in my childhood, but I have, like, three memories. I don’t know. I don’t know why.”