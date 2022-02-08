Attention, ‘Normal People’ fans: ‘Conversations with Friends’ trailer is out

Fans of Sally Rooney’s debut novel “Conversations With Friends” won’t be disappointed with the steamy trailer for the BBC/Hulu series adaptation.

The series, which premieres on BBC Three and Hulu in May, follows Frances (Alison Oliver), a vulnerable college student living in Dublin who is best friends with her ex-girlfriend Bobbi (Sasha Lane). At a spoken word poetry event, the two meet Melissa (Jemima Kirke), a writer, and her husband, Nick (Joe Alwyn), an actor. While Melissa and Bobbi develop an intense flirtation, Frances embarks on an affair with Nick that threatens to destroy her friendship with Bobbi.

“Conversations With Friends” is made by much of the same team behind the 2020 Hulu adaptation of Rooney’s second novel, “Normal People,” with Element Pictures producing and director Lenny Abrahamson and writer Alice Birch returning to help helm the adaptation.

Abrahamson directs with Leanne Welham, while Birch writes with Mark O’Halloran, Meadhbh McHugh and Susan Soon He Stanton. Abrahamson also executive produces, along with Rooney, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Tommy Bulfin and Rose Garnett. Catherine Magee and Jeanie Igoe produce.

“Normal People” was highly acclaimed when it premiered, receiving four Emmy and seven BAFTA nominations. In her review of the miniseries, Variety chief TV critic Caroline Framke wrote that, “As Marianne and Connell’s relationship grows deeper, ‘Normal People’ becomes as immersive as the book that inspired it, making you both crave and dread knowing -- or perhaps more accurately, experiencing -- what happens next.” The show launched its stars, Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, to fame, with Mescal receiving a BAFTA for his performance on the show. Rooney released her third novel, “Beautiful World, Where are You,” last year.

The 12 episodes of “Conversations With Friends” will premiere on Hulu in the U.S. and on BBC Three in the U.K. Other broadcasters include RTÉ in Ireland, Amazon Prime Video (Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Africa), HBO Max EMEA (Spain, Portugal, Nordics, CEE, Netherlands, Baltics), SYN (Iceland) and Wavve (Korea).

Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales.