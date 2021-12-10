Common addresses what happened in breakup with Tiffany Haddish

Over for good?

Common opened up about his breakup with Tiffany Haddish during a Thursday interview with Jason Lee on "Hollywood Unlocked."

The “A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1 & 2” rapper said that everything changed for him and Haddish once COVID-19 restrictions began to ease up and lockdown was over. When they returned to work, Common said they had a hard time balancing their relationship with their careers.

Common and Tiffany Haddish attended the 62nd Grammy Awards together in Los Angeles back in January 2020. Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording

"I think once Tiffany and I got back on the move, it really didn't allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship," he said. "I don't think the love really dispersed. I just think it was just like, we weren't feeding a relationship."

He added, "I think, you know, the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for people, it's like, it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship, you know, fair."

When the couple realized that things weren't working out, Common said that he and the comedian respectively came to an "understanding" that it was time for them to split.

"It was a mutual thing," he shared. "We came to an understanding that this is what's going to be best, like for us to still continue to love each other and be there for each other is to not be in a romantic relationship because we won't be able to get to that and I don't want to be one foot in, one foot out.

"And it wasn't, it's not about anybody else or another relationship because that's not where my heart and head is," the "Never Have I Ever" actor continued. "Honestly, it's actually committing to so much work that we do, that it's hard when the other person is working just as much, to actually give time and love and nurture into the relationship."

Despite their breakup, Common said that he and Haddish have no ill will for one another. He described their relationship as the "most mature" romance he's ever had.

"Tiffany is, you know, is, for me like, one of the best people I've met in life. One of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I've met in life and that's what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her.

"We had a really healthy and loving life. It probably was the most mature relationship I've been in," he added. "The communication, the respect, just all-around, man."

In August 2020, Haddish confirmed that she was dating Common when she appeared on Steve-O’s podcast “Wild Ride." But after spending a little over a year together, the couple broke up and went their separate ways.